BATTLE CREEK — Services for Craig A. Nelson, 76, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Interment will be in Immanuel Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Military honors conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard and Battle Creek American Legion Post 75.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Craig Nelson died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek is in charge of arrangements.
1947-2023
Craig Allen was born June 12, 1947, in Tilden to Selmer and Deloris (Duhachek) Nelson. He was baptized on Oct. 9, 1947, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Albion and confirmed Aug. 2, 1970, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Before being drafted by the U.S. Army, Craig worked at Gerhold Construction. He served from 1967 until 1969 in West Germany. Upon his return from the U.S. Army, Craig worked for Affiliated Foods for the next 47 years.
On Aug. 7, 1970, Craig married Carole Rautenberg at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The couple was blessed with two sons, Rodney and Brian.
Craig enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He loved watching his grandchildren. Craig liked going to car shows and antique stores.
He was a loving spouse, father, brother, uncle, grandpa and great-grandpa.
Craig was preceded in death by his spouse, Carole; parents; brother; sister and in-laws.
He is survived by his sons, Rodney (Kim) Nelson of Norfolk and Brian (Angela) Nelson of Bellwood; five grandchildren, Brandon, Caitlyn, Alyssa, Abby and Colby; great-grandchildren Kynsley and Warren; and niece Connie Jensen.
