BATTLE CREEK — Services for Craig A. Nelson, 76, of Battle Creek will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in Immanuel Zion Lutheran Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard and Battle Creek American Legion Post 75.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Steffen Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Craig Nelson died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.