Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...HEAVY SNOW. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 6 INCHES
POSSIBLE. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 50 MPH.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.

* WHEN...FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING.

* IMPACTS...PLAN ON POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS.
BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE STRONG
WINDS COULD DAMAGE TREES AND TENT FACILITIES. POWER OUTAGES
ARE POSSIBLE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION.

&&

COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Craig Loveless

OMAHA — Services for Lt. Craig A. Loveless, 54, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, at Lifegate Church-West Dodge Campus, 15555 W. Dodge Road, in Omaha. Deb Hoffman will officiate. Burial will be in Westlawn Hillcrest in Omaha.

He died March 27, 2020, at his fiancee’s home.

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home of Omaha is in charge of the arrangements.

———

Nebraska State Patrol Lt. Craig A. Loveless was born on April 12, 1965, to Clyde Loveless Sr. and Ethel Smock Loveless in Omaha. He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Loveless Sr.; his mother, Ethel Smock Loveless; a brother, Clyde Loveless Jr.; and a sister, Cheryl Loveless Garman. He is survived by his fiancee, Diane McLain; a daughter, Kayleen Loveless Amend (Scott); a son, Cameron Loveless (Rebecca); a son, Callen Loveless (Amanda); a grandson, Ryker Amend; a granddaughter, Avril Amend; and a sister, Cindy Loveless.

Craig was a 1983 Omaha North High graduate where he participated in Army JROTC, ranger, rifle and drill teams. Craig joined the Nebraska State Patrol (Camp 33) in 1987. He started his career in the Omaha Patrol Division before transferring to investigative services in 1992. In 1996, he transferred to the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force.

In 2005, he was promoted to sergeant at the training academy in Grand Island and served as an instructor for nine years. He trained and influenced the lives of hundreds of troopers and junior law cadets. He was instrumental in the active shooter and CCW programs.

Craig served in SWAT from 1990 to 2014 and was the special operations coordinator during his time stationed in Grand Island. In 2014, he was promoted to Lieutenant for the Omaha Patrol Division, where he served for the rest of his career.

Memorial contributions can be directed to State Troopers Association of Nebraska, 8540 Executive Woods Drive, Suite 500, Office 502, Lincoln, NE 68512 or N.S.P. Foundation, P.O. Box 21861, Lincoln, NE 68542.

Tags

Martha Gillespie

Martha Gillespie

WAYNE — Services for Martha A. Gillespie, 91, Battle Creek, will be at a later date at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek.

Michael Timmerman

OSMOND — Services are pending for Michael Timmerman, 58, of Osmond. He died Friday, April 10, 2020, at Avera Hospital in Yankton. Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of arrangements.

Myron H. Doerr

OSMOND — Services are pending for Myron H. Doerr, 87, of Plainview. He died Friday, April 10, 2020, at CHI Health in Plainview. Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of arrangements.

William Frederickson

AINSWORTH — Private graveside services for William “Dan” Frederickson, 65, Ainsworth, were Thursday, April 9, at the Ainsworth Cemetery. The Rev. Mike Wetovick officiated.

Randy Barritt

NORFOLK — Private services for Randy A. Barritt, 60, Norfolk, will be Saturday, April 11, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Kenneth Krieger

ATKINSON — Memorial services for Kenneth Krieger, 71, O’Neill, formerly of Atkinson, will be at at later date. Burial will be at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Leon Wagner

TILDEN — Private services for Leon Wagner, 81, Neligh, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. He died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

