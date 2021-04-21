You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Craig Lilja

Craig Lilja

ALBION — Services for 69-year-old Craig R. Lilja, who has served as the fire chief in Newman Grove since 2011, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 23, at the Boone County Event Center in Albion. The Rev. Clifford Branson will officiate. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.

Visitation will be 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Boone County Event Center in Albion.

He died unexpectedly on Monday, April 19, 2021, at his home in Newman Grove.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the Newman Grove Fire and Rescue Department.

1952-2021

Craig Robert Lilja was born to Rodney and Ruth (Wobig) Lilja on Jan. 12, 1952, in Newman Grove. Craig attended Newman Grove Public Schools. He was an active member of the Boy Scouts of America, earning the rank of Eagle Scout.

After graduation, he attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. At UNL, he was a member of the Ag Men fraternity and graduated with a degree in journalism.

After college, Craig moved back to Newman Grove and started Lilja Photography. Over many years, he captured family memories from wedding ceremonies to family portraits for many in Northeast Nebraska.

Craig’s life was focused on service to others and to his hometown. He joined American Family Insurance in 1981, where he spent his life building relationships and providing protection to Nebraska’s families across the state. This year, Craig reached his 40th anniversary with American Family Insurance.

Within American Family Insurance, he earned a reputation as a helpful and knowledgeable resource for others in the company. Over the years, he received many awards, and most recently was honored in 2016 with Nebraska Volunteer of the Year.

The last 45 years of his life were committed to Newman Grove. In 1975, Craig was a charter member of Civil Defense for Newman Grove (later Emergency Management), serving as its director for many years.

In 1978, Craig became a member of the Newman Grove Fire and Rescue Department. He held certifications in Firefighter 1 and EMT (Emergency Medical Technician). He served as co-captain from the mid-1990s through present. He was fire chief from 2011 to 2021 and held various other positions throughout the years. He earned milestone awards for each five years with fire and rescue and most recently was recognized for 40 years of service.

Craig was a proud member of Newman Grove Masonic Lodge 305, and he became a Master Mason in the 1990s.

Craig served as manager of the Newman Grove pool for many years. He was also a member of the Newman Grove Clinic board.

Through all the years, one constant in Craig’s life was his longtime partner. In 2014, Craig married Debra (Blokzyl) in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas, one of their favorite places to visit.

Although he could be gruff on the outside, Craig had a heart of gold on the inside. One could see that heart of gold when asking him about his cats, whom he adored. Above all else, he loved his family.

He believed in God and that once he left this earth he would be reunited with his loved ones in heaven.

Among those people who preceded him in death are his mother, Ruth in 1997; his father, Rodney in 2004; an infant brother; and two brothers-in-law.

Craig is survived by his spouse, Debra (Blokzyl) Lilja of Newman Grove; a brother, Ronald (Barbara) Lilja of Norfolk; a brother, Kirk (Deanna) Lilja of Newman Grove; a brother, Brent Lilja of Colorado; and a sister, Jan (Lilja) Benson of Lincoln. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.

There will be a lunch there immediately following the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Tags

In other news

James Shaw

James Shaw

BASSETT —  Services for James H. “Jim” Shaw, 84, Bassett, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bassett. Burial will be in Olive Branch Cemetery in Mills. Military honors will be conducted by Bassett American Legion Post 123.

Mary Easton

Mary Easton

ATKINSON — Services for Mary J. Easton, 77, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at the United Methodist Church in Atkinson. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. at the Chambers City Cemetery in Chambers.

Marlin Drobny

Marlin Drobny

CREIGHTON — Services for Marlin Drobny, 70, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at his residence.

Kayleen Kaiser

Kayleen Kaiser

MENOMINEE — Services for Kayleen M. Kaiser, 55, Fordyce, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Fordyce.

Larry Braband

Larry Braband

ELGIN — Services for Larry A. Braband, 68, Elgin, will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate with burial in West Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin.

James Fritz

James Fritz

SPENCER — Services for James “Jim” Fritz, 72, Butte, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

Glenn Wagner

Glenn Wagner

TILDEN — Services for Glenn D. Wagner, 84, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7…

Mary Walker

Mary Walker

WAYNE — Graveside services for Mary H. Walker, 64, Fullerton, Calif., formerly of Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Marilyn Yates

Marilyn Yates

NELIGH — Marilyn Yates, 81, Royal, died Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh. She has donated her body to science so there will be no service per her wishes.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara