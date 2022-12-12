 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Craig Lambley

Craig Lambley

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Craig W. Lambley, 63, Akron, Colo., were Dec. 9 at the Brush Livestock Exchange in Brush, Colo., and a second service was Dec. 10 at the Ainsworth United Methodist Church. The Revs. Bruce Beebout and Martin Leeper officiated. Inurnment was in the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Bowin Funeral Home of Akron and the Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth.

Craig Lambley died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.

1958-2022

Craig William Lambley was born on Dec. 19, 1958, in Ainsworth to Marion “Bill” Benton Lambley and Bonnie Lee (Stoltenberg) Lambley. The youngest of five, and the only boy, Craig was doted on by his four sisters, Carol, Cathy, Connie and Chris.

Craig graduated from Ainsworth High School in 1977. He was a top graduate at Reisch Auctioneer College and married Sandy (Sorey) Lambley on March 10, 1980. He was a successful realtor and banker and could be found auctioneering on the side. More than that, Craig was a force to be reckoned with and one of a kind.

Craig’s experience in FFA was a springboard to build successful real estate and banking careers. He believed every person that he met had a purpose and potential, and it was his mission to help them find that calling. The ripple effect Craig had on those he touched is immeasurable. He leaves a legacy of relationships collected over a lifetime of adventures, experiences and laughter. The stories and legend of the redneck banker cowboy who loved and gave with all he had will live on.

Craig was an encourager, advisor, dad, spouse, grandpa, brother, uncle, cousin, friend and most of all, a character. Craig sported a mustache year round and a mullet or flat top haircut, depending on the season. He always seemed to be involved in a variety of antics. He and son Brigham proudly held the record for the most emergency room visits in O’Neill in a three-year period. The only person we knew who almost blew up a campground and lived to tell the tale, Craig was a kick in the pants.

God gave us one Craig Lambley. He was the constant life of the party with a heart bigger than Nebraska and Colorado combined. The kids to whom he gave jobs, the adults to whom he gave loans and opportunities he created for others’ success are investments that will pay dividends for generations to come.

His passion was bird hunting. He loved his dogs and spending time in God’s creation. This was his spiritual time. Golf was a constant puzzle and was the activity he chose when he couldn’t be hunting.

Craig is survived by his spouse, Sandy Lambley; sisters Carol (Bill) Huffman, Connie (Lee) Jacobsen and Cathy Scott (Warren Lundgren); and children Stacey Aldag, Kim Preston (Mike Bennett) and Brigham (Erin) Lambley, along with his beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and sister Chris Robinson.

Speakers included Kim Preston, Stacey Aldag, Brigham Lambley, Clint Scott and Warren Lundgren who read a poem written by Cathy Scott. The music selections “Wish You Were Here” by Pink Floyd, “Amazing Grace” by Elvis Presley and “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd were played. Urnbearers were Dave Garrison, John Sharples, Ron Grenz, Tim Wells, Jim Costello and Chip Soles. Honorary urnbearers were Clifton Lambley, Callan Lambley, Beatrice Preston, Sophia Preston, Skye Schott, Alexander Aldag, Kendra Nickeson, Travis Aldag, Jay Aldag, Dale Scott, Clint Scott and Burr Scott.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bowinfuneralhome.com or www.hochfuneralhome.com.

Tags

In other news

Marilyn Jensen

Marilyn Jensen

LAUREL — Services for Marilyn Jensen, 82, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Marilyn Jensen died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at her residence.

Eric Waldow

Eric Waldow

CREIGHTON — Services for Eric Waldow, 39, Plainview, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Eric Waldow died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

William Borer

William Borer

NORFOLK — Services for William “Bill” Borer, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Albion.

Richard Richter

Richard Richter

NORFOLK — Services for Richard E. Richter, 94, Norfolk, are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Richard Ricther died on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Sandra Schumacher

Sandra Schumacher

HADAR — Services for Sandra A. “Sandy” Schumacher, 75, Hadar, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in the Osmond City Cemetery.

Mary Fuerhoff

Mary Fuerhoff

PIERCE — Memorial services for Mary L. Fuerhoff, 72, Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.

Caleb Jeppesen

Caleb Jeppesen

WAYNE — A visitation and celebration of life for Caleb J. Jeppesen, 38, Wayne, will be 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Journey Christian Church in Wayne.

Dickie Fernau

Dickie Fernau

NORFOLK — Services for Dickie Jr. Fernau, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson. Military rites will be provided by the American Legion Post 16, V.F.W…

Lyle Schleusener

Lyle Schleusener

O’NEILL — Services for Lyle “Pete” Schleusener, 90, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard with military honors by the Orchard American Legion Post 136.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara