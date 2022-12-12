AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Craig W. Lambley, 63, Akron, Colo., were Dec. 9 at the Brush Livestock Exchange in Brush, Colo., and a second service was Dec. 10 at the Ainsworth United Methodist Church. The Revs. Bruce Beebout and Martin Leeper officiated. Inurnment was in the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Bowin Funeral Home of Akron and the Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth.
Craig Lambley died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
1958-2022
Craig William Lambley was born on Dec. 19, 1958, in Ainsworth to Marion “Bill” Benton Lambley and Bonnie Lee (Stoltenberg) Lambley. The youngest of five, and the only boy, Craig was doted on by his four sisters, Carol, Cathy, Connie and Chris.
Craig graduated from Ainsworth High School in 1977. He was a top graduate at Reisch Auctioneer College and married Sandy (Sorey) Lambley on March 10, 1980. He was a successful realtor and banker and could be found auctioneering on the side. More than that, Craig was a force to be reckoned with and one of a kind.
Craig’s experience in FFA was a springboard to build successful real estate and banking careers. He believed every person that he met had a purpose and potential, and it was his mission to help them find that calling. The ripple effect Craig had on those he touched is immeasurable. He leaves a legacy of relationships collected over a lifetime of adventures, experiences and laughter. The stories and legend of the redneck banker cowboy who loved and gave with all he had will live on.
Craig was an encourager, advisor, dad, spouse, grandpa, brother, uncle, cousin, friend and most of all, a character. Craig sported a mustache year round and a mullet or flat top haircut, depending on the season. He always seemed to be involved in a variety of antics. He and son Brigham proudly held the record for the most emergency room visits in O’Neill in a three-year period. The only person we knew who almost blew up a campground and lived to tell the tale, Craig was a kick in the pants.
God gave us one Craig Lambley. He was the constant life of the party with a heart bigger than Nebraska and Colorado combined. The kids to whom he gave jobs, the adults to whom he gave loans and opportunities he created for others’ success are investments that will pay dividends for generations to come.
His passion was bird hunting. He loved his dogs and spending time in God’s creation. This was his spiritual time. Golf was a constant puzzle and was the activity he chose when he couldn’t be hunting.
Craig is survived by his spouse, Sandy Lambley; sisters Carol (Bill) Huffman, Connie (Lee) Jacobsen and Cathy Scott (Warren Lundgren); and children Stacey Aldag, Kim Preston (Mike Bennett) and Brigham (Erin) Lambley, along with his beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and sister Chris Robinson.
Speakers included Kim Preston, Stacey Aldag, Brigham Lambley, Clint Scott and Warren Lundgren who read a poem written by Cathy Scott. The music selections “Wish You Were Here” by Pink Floyd, “Amazing Grace” by Elvis Presley and “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd were played. Urnbearers were Dave Garrison, John Sharples, Ron Grenz, Tim Wells, Jim Costello and Chip Soles. Honorary urnbearers were Clifton Lambley, Callan Lambley, Beatrice Preston, Sophia Preston, Skye Schott, Alexander Aldag, Kendra Nickeson, Travis Aldag, Jay Aldag, Dale Scott, Clint Scott and Burr Scott.
