You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cory Petersen

NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Cory K. Petersen, 52, Irving, Texas, formerly of Pilger, will be Monday, Nov. 29. Private inurnment will be at the Pilger City Cemetery in rural Pilger.

Cory Petersen died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at his residence in Irving.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1969-2021

Cory was born on June 6, 1969, in Norfolk to Kenneth and Sandra (Ott) Petersen. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. He graduated from Wisner-Pilger High School and then attended the Lincoln School of Commerce for a year.

After his education, Cory lived in Minnesota and then later in Texas while he worked aviation for 32 years. He worked for Northwest and Southwest Airlines and had been recently working with the Networks Operations Control.

Survivors include his parents, Kenneth (Sandra) Petersen of Norfolk; siblings Darin (Beth) Petersen of Stanton and Dana (Dan) Janssen of Lincoln; and two nephews.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Susan Dietz

Susan Dietz

TILDEN — Susan Dietz, 65, Tilden, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at her residence. No services are planned.

Roberta Hoesing

Roberta Hoesing

HARTINGTON — Services for Roberta K. Hoesing, 82, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Roberta Hoesing died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Mary Graber

Mary Graber

WISNER — Services for Mary L. Graber, 90, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Mary Graber died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Wisner Care Center.

Cory Petersen

Cory Petersen

NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Cory K. Petersen, 52, Irving, Texas, formerly of Pilger, will be Monday, Nov. 29. Private inurnment will be at the Pilger City Cemetery in rural Pilger.

Harold Nielsen

Harold Nielsen

NORFOLK — Services for Harold W. Nielsen, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Harold Nielsen died Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Roddy Smith

Roddy Smith

LAUREL — Memorial services for Roddy Smith, 66, Chaska, Minn., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. Private burial will be at a later date.

Joan Jensen

Joan Jensen

WINSIDE — Memorial service for Joan S. Jensen, 85, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. The Rev. Gately will officiate the service. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

John Schiffbauer Jr.

John Schiffbauer Jr.

NORFOLK — Services for John R. Schiffbauer Jr., 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of F…

LeRoy Ruppert

LeRoy Ruppert

Private services for LeRoy M. Ruppert, 85, will be at a later date. LeRoy Ruppert died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Sun City West, Ariz., after a lengthy illness.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara