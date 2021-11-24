NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Cory K. Petersen, 52, Irving, Texas, formerly of Pilger, will be Monday, Nov. 29. Private inurnment will be at the Pilger City Cemetery in rural Pilger.
Cory Petersen died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at his residence in Irving.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1969-2021
Cory was born on June 6, 1969, in Norfolk to Kenneth and Sandra (Ott) Petersen. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. He graduated from Wisner-Pilger High School and then attended the Lincoln School of Commerce for a year.
After his education, Cory lived in Minnesota and then later in Texas while he worked aviation for 32 years. He worked for Northwest and Southwest Airlines and had been recently working with the Networks Operations Control.
Survivors include his parents, Kenneth (Sandra) Petersen of Norfolk; siblings Darin (Beth) Petersen of Stanton and Dana (Dan) Janssen of Lincoln; and two nephews.
