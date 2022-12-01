NORFOLK — Services for Cory Buss, 51, Randolph, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Cory Buss died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at his home in Randolph.
NORFOLK — Services for Merle Mead, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Marshal Hardy will officiate. Burial will be in Wood River Cemetery at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Arnold E. Crawford, 65, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Arnold Crawford died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at a family residence.
NORFOLK — Services for Charlene K. Becker, 74, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
AINSWORTH — Services for Helen A. Sherman, 94, Ainsworth, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in East Woodlawn Cemetery near Johnstown.
Janice Kay Hupp was born in Madison on Oct. 23, 1942, the daughter of Arvid and Margaret Sunderman. She was raised on a dairy farm 8 miles west of town with her three siblings.
NORFOLK — Services for Carolyn J. Masters, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Arin Hess will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Marvin A. Peter, 77, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Inurnment will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.
HARTINGTON — Services for Alton L. Halle, 77, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Alton Halle died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at his residence.
PIERCE — Services for Leonard F. Hoffmann, 93, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce. Military rites will be performed by the American Legion Tomek-…