RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Cory A. Buss, 51, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday also at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
Cory Buss died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at his residence in rural Randolph.
1971-2022
Cory was born on Jan. 13, 1971, in Norfolk to Dennis and Joyce (Wragge) Buss. He attended Zion Lutheran Parochial School in Pierce, then attended and graduated from Randolph High School in 1990.
After high school, Cory worked for Great Dane in Wayne. He raised hogs with his dad. In 1995, he began working at the Berner Station in Randolph. He leased the business from 2003 until 2010 when he purchased the business and became owner and operator.
Cory enjoyed his cow/calf operation, hunting, golfing and shooting the dice. He also enjoyed watching high school football and socializing.
Survivors include his mother, Joyce Buss of Norfolk; siblings Dean Buss of Lincoln, Paula Kumm of Norfolk and Benjamin (Holly) Buss of Lincoln; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Buss; grandparents James and Arlene Wragge, William Buss and Harry and Edna Koehler.
Honorary casketbearers will be Levi and Kelsey Kumm, Jenna Kumm, Alec Kumm, Sam Buss and Aubrey Kumm
