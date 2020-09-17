Corene Mehlhaf

Services for Corene K. “Corky” (Oelsligle) Mehlhaf, 48, of Menno, S.D., will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Zion Reformed Church in Menno. The Rev. Travis Grassmid will officiate. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the church. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services Monday.
She died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Sanford U.S.D. Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
Arrangements are under the direction of Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Menno.
1971-2020
Corene was born Oct. 10, 1971, in Tilden, to Irven and Bernice (Dusek) Oelsligle. She was baptized and confirmed in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. She graduated from Elkhorn Valley High School in Tilden in May 1989. She continued her education and graduated with an associate degree from Northeast Community College in Norfolk in May 1991 and her bachelor’s degree from Wayne State College in Wayne in May 1994. Finally, she received her master’s degree from the University of South Dakota in August 2007.
On Aug. 20, 1994, she married Brian Lee Mehlhaf at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. They made their home on a farm 14 miles southeast of Parkston, S.D. She was a teacher for the Freeman School District for 17 years and then in 2011, she retired from teaching and started farming full time with Brian.
They were married for 26 years and had two children and one grandchild together. She loved working with the livestock on the farm.
Corene was a member of Zion Reformed Church in Menno. She was a Sunday school teacher and Vacation Bible School teacher for 17 years. She loved being involved with the Ladies Fellowship at church.
Some of her favorite things were spending time with family and friends, cooking, traveling and reading. She loved playing cards with family and friends at gatherings. She enjoyed making people happy and always had a smile on her face. She treasured the times she got to cook. Nothing made her happier than feeding people good food. One of her favorite things as a kid was showing livestock in 4-H with her siblings.
Left to cherish her memory are her spouse, Brian Mehlhaf; sons Devin (his fiancée Emily Kunze), Jacob (Madison) and granddaughter Everleigh Mehlhaf; her siblings, Terese (Lynn) Morrison, Charlie Oelsligle, Kenny (Jeanne) Oelsligle, all of Tilden, Diane (Don) Grosserode, Linda Grosserode, both from Oakdale, and Carol Oelsligle from Norfolk; her brother-in-law, Michael (Brenda) Mehlhaf; sisters-in-law Darla (Brian) Anderson and Angela (Chad) Sedlacek; father and mother-in-law Myron and Linda Mehlhaf; great-grandmother Clara Jorgensen; her nieces and nephews, Tonnya (Sid) Wilkins, Dylan (dear friend Serina Avenly), Whitney and Conner Wilkens, Heath (Mandy) Morrison, Savannah, Jordyn, Jacinda and Terryn Morrison, Roberta Oelsligle, Anonda (Carl) Schneider, Allie, Addison, Abi, Colter and Cody Hoefer, Deniece (Kyle) Petersen, Ella, Ryker, Drew, Leo and Abi (Nick) Hoefer, Austen, Theo and Kellie (Joe) Osborn, Timmy, Emma, Ava and Wade (Brytnn) Oelsligle, Kennedie and Cami Oelsligle, Brandon (Cindy) Grosserode, Hunter, Sawyer, Conner and Travis (Destiny) Grosserode, Brieann (Andrew) Werner, Alex Grosserode, Riley Mehlhaf, Kaitlyn Mehlhaf, Cole Anderson, Kacey (Ashton) Fey, Abby, Mason and Kenna Sedlacek.
She will be missed by many loved ones, family and friends alike.
Corene was preceded in death by her parents, Irven and Bernice Oelsligle; her grandparents, Charles and Cora (Wagner) Oelsligle, George and Sophia (Cobian) Dusek; her brother-in-law, Randy Grosserode; her sister-in-law, Marlene Oelsligle; a cousin, Mark Dusek; great-niece, Grace Osborn, grandparents-in-law, Ruben and Leone Mehlhaf, and great-grandfather-in-law, Layne Jorgensen.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through livestreaming of Corene’s services at https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Masks are not required for the funeral service or visitation. If you would like to wear one and participate in social distancing, you are more than welcome. However, it is not a requirement, and we hope to see you there to celebrate the life and memories of Corene.
