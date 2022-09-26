 Skip to main content
Coreen Nygren

NEWMAN GROVE — Memorial services for Dorothy Coreen (Nelson) Nygren, 84, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove. Inurnment with her late spouse, Gayard Nygren, will be on Oct. 1.

Coreen Nygren died June 12, 2022.

1937-2022

Born July 9, 1937, Dorothy Coreen (Nelson) Nygren was preceded in death by parents Dorothy and Harold Nelson; sisters Yvonne Lundeen, Marjorie Nore and Bethel Dayton; and spouse of 67 years, Gayard Nygren. Survivors include sister Faith Sanders; daughters and sons-in-law Colleen and Barry Finkhouse, Gaylene and Ray Quinn and Judith Nygren and Christopher Burbach; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.

In other news

James Allen

James Allen

ALBION — Services for James R. Allen, 85, Albion, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke and Vicar Abigail Vetick will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

Kylan Dow

Kylan Dow

OAKDALE — Services for Kylan R. Dow, 10-day-old son of Thomas and Jennifer Dow of Neligh will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at the Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Milton Wennekamp

Milton Wennekamp

SHELL CREEK — Services for Milton Wennekamp, 88, of Columbus will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Shell Creek, northeast of Columbus, with the Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Virginia Field

Virginia Field

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Virginia Field, 79, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Norfolk Church of Christ in Norfolk. Jeff Schipper will officiate, with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

John Callaway

John Callaway

AINSWORTH — A celebration of life for John C. “Jack” Callaway, 79, of Ainsworth will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, in the Connection building in Ainsworth. A private inurnment will follow at a later time. Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is assisting with arrangements.

Lola Johnson

Lola Johnson

NIOBRARA — Memorial services for Lola Johnson, 86, Niobrara, will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara.

Norma Morrill

Norma Morrill

CREIGHTON — Services for Norma Morrill, 89, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Virginia Field

Virginia Field

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Virginia Field, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Norfolk Church of Christ in Norfolk. Jeff Schipper will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

