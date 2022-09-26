NEWMAN GROVE — Memorial services for Dorothy Coreen (Nelson) Nygren, 84, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove. Inurnment with her late spouse, Gayard Nygren, will be on Oct. 1.
Coreen Nygren died June 12, 2022.
1937-2022
Born July 9, 1937, Dorothy Coreen (Nelson) Nygren was preceded in death by parents Dorothy and Harold Nelson; sisters Yvonne Lundeen, Marjorie Nore and Bethel Dayton; and spouse of 67 years, Gayard Nygren. Survivors include sister Faith Sanders; daughters and sons-in-law Colleen and Barry Finkhouse, Gaylene and Ray Quinn and Judith Nygren and Christopher Burbach; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.