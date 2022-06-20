WAKEFIELD — Services for Coreen E. Bard, 96, Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield. The Rev. Jill Craig will officiate with private burial in the Wakefield Cemetery.
Coreen Bard died Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Wakefield Health Care Center in Wakefield.
Bressler-Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home of Wakefield is assisting with the arrangements.
1925-2022
Coreen was born on Nov. 28, 1925, in Wakefield, the daughter of Aaron and Mabel (Lennart) Swanson.
After graduating from Wakefield High School in 1943, she was united in marriage to Gordon Bard on Nov. 2, 1944, at the Wakefield Covenant Church in Wakefield. To this union, two daughters were born, Barbara and Jane.
Soon after their marriage, Gordon was sent overseas with the U.S. Army. After his return to Wakefield in 1946, the couple made their home south of Wakefield on the farm. After Gordon’s death in 2013, she continued to live on the farm until moving into the Wakefield Health Care Center in 2020.
Coreen was an active member of the Evangelical Covenant Church of Wakefield, where she was baptized, confirmed and married. She was a 50-year member of Club 16, a member of the Red Hats, the quilts of Valor and was an avid reader and quilter.
She is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Jim) Stout of Wakefield and Jane (Steve) Steele of Norfolk; grandchildren Heather (Sean) Auman, Alyson (Corey) Swartzendruber, Courtney (Tony) Weeder, Andrew (Sarah) Steele, Angie (Terry) Johnson, Susie (Bob) Rose and Becky (Paul) Gothier; great-grandchildren Morgan Rose, Austin Rose, Evan Rose, Hollie Rose, Kayla Johnson, Emily Johnson, Cody Johnson, Sophia Gothier, Rose Gothier, Sydney Auman, Teagan Auman, Adyson Auman, Amity Swartzendruber, Harper Swartzendruber, Paisley Weeder, Breckin Weeder, Taitym Weeder, Korbin Weeder, Alayna Steele, Oliver Steele and Lennon Steele; and three great-great-grandchildren. She also is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Coreen was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Gordon; great-grandson Tobyn Swartzendruber; sisters Miriam and Louise; and brothers Eugene, Stan and LeRoy.