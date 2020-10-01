Constance Marroquin

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Constance K. “Connie” Marroquin, 69, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate with burial in the Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
She died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at her home.
1951-2020
Constance K. “Connie” Marroquin was born Feb. 25, 1951, in Hot Springs, Ark., the daughter of Robert and Minnie (Sisson) Decker. She graduated from cosmetology school in 1984.
A beautician, Connie was very social and enjoyed catching-up with someone every chance she got. She also enjoyed spending time with friends at Jake’s Bar, as well as playing with her dogs.
Survivors include her sister, Becky Calmese of Texas; nieces Lisa Jannise of McKinney, Texas, Kim Fuscho of Arizona, Debra Schindler of Forney, Texas, Jeane Winn of Paris, Texas; and many distant family and good friends.
She was preceded in death by lifelong companion Richard Van Owen in 2008; parents Robert and Minnie; twin brother Ronny; and sister Marci Surigao.
Recorded songs will be “When The Saints Go Marching In,” “How Great Thou Art” and “These Boots Are Made For Walking.”
