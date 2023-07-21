WAUSA — Services for Conrad Landholm, 69, of Wausa are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa.
Conrad Landholm died Thursday, July 20, 2023.
SPENCER — Services for Roger Danielson, 67, of Bristow are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
NORFOLK — Visitation for Bryan K. Kleensang, 63, Clarkson, will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Private services and burial will occur at a later date.
ATKINSON — Services for Alexis Laible, 12, Emmet, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
ALBION — Glen A. Stewart,88, rural Albion died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward.
NORFOLK — Services for C. Elaine Hampton, 74, Plattsmouth, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 24, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
MILFORD — Services for Donald F. Hoile, 84, formerly of Hartington, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Milford Mennonite Church in Milford.
NORFOLK — Willard B. Walton, 84, Norfolk, died Monday, July 17, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
VERDIGRE — Services for Phyllis Cihlar, 89, Bloomfield, formerly of Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Phyllis Cihlar died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
WISNER — Memorial services for James “Jim” Von Seggern, 94, of Wisner will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 24, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner with the Rev. Jared Hartman officiating. Burial with military rites will be at the Wisner Cemetery.
