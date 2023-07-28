WAUSA — Services for Conrad Landholm, 69, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Richard Bloomquist will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church fellowship hall.
Conrad Landholm died Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.
1954-2023
Conrad B. Landholm, son of C. Clinton and Viola E. (Bjorkman) Landholm, was born Feb. 23, 1954, at Bloomfield. He was baptized and confirmed at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Conrad attended grade school at Edison School District 92 in Cedar County and was active in Sew & Hammer 4-H club during those years. He graduated from Wausa High School in 1972 and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for two years, earning a certificate in agriculture.
Conrad had many professions throughout his lifetime. He worked in agriculture, for the postal service, in construction and most recently as a Norfolk Daily News carrier and at Jerry’s Hilltop Café & Catering. Although he enjoyed working these various jobs, he was a farmer at heart.
Faith was very important to Conrad. He was an active member of Thabor Lutheran Church his entire life. He was the cemetery sexton, usher and served his church in many other areas as well. Wherever help was needed, Conrad was there.
Conrad was an avid booster of all activities at Wausa High School. You would find him at any type of event, proudly supporting his Vikings. If Conrad was not wearing his Vikings hat, you would see him supporting the Nebraska Huskers or the Green Bay Packers with his hat choice.
The Wausa community was also dear to his heart. He loved Wausa and was proud of his town. He was involved in the creation of the history book for Wausa’s Quasquicentennial celebration. His knowledge of not only his family’s ancestry, but many residents of Wausa was extensive.
Conrad enjoyed the camaraderie he found bowling at Vikings Lanes, spending time at the senior center, and any other event he attended.
Conrad is survived by his siblings, Mark (Dee) Landholm of Columbus and Mary Ann (Jim) Stender of West St. Paul, Minn.; nieces Anika (Dave) Sanden of Omaha and Katrina (Brad) Balak of Elkhorn; nephew James (Ali) Landholm of Lincoln; great-nephews Carter Balak and Landon Balak of Elkhorn; great-niece Lily Landholm of Lincoln; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to Thabor Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund or Building Fund.