Connie Vanness

WAUSA — Services for Connie Vanness, 72, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Connie Vanness died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Eva Glass

NORFOLK — Services for Eva M. Glass, 97, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Bethany Presbyterian Cemetery in rural Carroll.

Jolene Van Patter

NELIGH — Graveside services for Jolene Van Patter, 86, Glendale, Ariz., will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Kenneth Wiebelhaus

CREIGHTON — Public visitation for Kenneth Wiebelhaus, 86, Center, will be 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton with a 3:30 p.m. prayer service.

Kenneth Wiebelhaus

CREIGHTON — Kenneth Wiebelhaus, 86, Center, died Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Avera Creighton Care Centre. Services are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

Darrel Gilliland

WAYNE — Darrel D. Gilliland, 83, Wayne, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Mercy One Medical in Sioux City.

Dallas Heckens Sr.

STANTON — Services for Dallas W. Heckens Sr., 81, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery in Stanton. Military rites will be provided by the Stanton Veterans of Forei…

Donna (Patzel) Moncrief

MADISON — Services for Donna J. (Patzel) Moncrief, 72, Plains, Kan., formerly of Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Caitlin Bentzinger will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in rural Madison.

Darrel Gilliland

WAYNE — Darrel D. Gilliland, 83, Wayne, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at a Sioux City hospital.

Hella Bauer

TILDEN — Services for Hella Bauer, 92, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

