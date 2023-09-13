WAUSA — Services for Connie Vanness, 72, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Connie Vanness died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Eva M. Glass, 97, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Bethany Presbyterian Cemetery in rural Carroll.
NELIGH — Graveside services for Jolene Van Patter, 86, Glendale, Ariz., will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
CREIGHTON — Public visitation for Kenneth Wiebelhaus, 86, Center, will be 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton with a 3:30 p.m. prayer service.
CREIGHTON — Kenneth Wiebelhaus, 86, Center, died Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Avera Creighton Care Centre. Services are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
WAYNE — Darrel D. Gilliland, 83, Wayne, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Mercy One Medical in Sioux City.
STANTON — Services for Dallas W. Heckens Sr., 81, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery in Stanton. Military rites will be provided by the Stanton Veterans of Forei…
MADISON — Services for Donna J. (Patzel) Moncrief, 72, Plains, Kan., formerly of Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Caitlin Bentzinger will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in rural Madison.
WAYNE — Darrel D. Gilliland, 83, Wayne, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at a Sioux City hospital.
TILDEN — Services for Hella Bauer, 92, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden.