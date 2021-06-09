You have permission to edit this article.
Connie Koerting

VERDIGRE — Services for Connie Koerting, 68, of Fullerton will be 1 p.m. Monday, June 14, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. The Rev. Martha Atkins will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

She died Friday, June 4, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

In other news

Raymond Veik

Raymond Veik

RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Raymond Veik, 88, of McLean will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at the St. Jane Frances Catholic Church in Randolph with inurnment at the Catholic Cemetery.

Linda Van Loon

Linda Van Loon

BATTLE CREEK — Linda Van Loon, 69, of Norfolk died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Phyllis M. Beck

Phyllis M. Beck

CREIGHTON — Services for Phyllis M. Beck, 97, of Creighton will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 14, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Osmond.

Gordon Gerharter

Gordon Gerharter

NORFOLK — Services for Gordon B. Gerharter, 101, Norfolk, are pending in Aberdeen, S.D. Home for Funerals is in charge of local arrangements.

Anton Klassen

Anton Klassen

LINDSAY — Services for Anton “Tony” Klassen, 96, of Lindsay will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 10, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay, with the Rev. Wayne Pavela officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

John Leifeld

John Leifeld

ALBION — Services for John B. “Jack” Leifeld, 92, of Albion will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 10, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion with the Rev. James Heithoff and James Schindel officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery with military rites conducted by American L…

Sawyer Mewis

Sawyer Mewis

NORFOLK — Private family services for Sawyer Rose Mewis, infant daughter of Kody and Marissa (Bermel) Mewis of Norfolk, was held on Monday, June 7, 2021, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Officiate for the service was the Rev. David Kipp. Interment was held at the Prospect Hill Ceme…

Bernard Hoesing

Bernard Hoesing

NEWCASTLE — Private family services for Bernard P. Hoesing, 63, of Newcastle will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Newcastle with the Rev. Andy Sohm officiating. Burial will be at Calvary cemetery in Newcastle. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

