Connie Granquist

WAYNE — Services for Connie L. Kramer Granquist, 61, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
Visitation with the family present will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Wayne.
She died Monday, July 5, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is handling arrangements.
1960-2021
Connie L. Granquist was born March 1, 1960, to William and Evelyn (Buhl) Kramer in Wakefield. She graduated from Wayne High School in 1978.
Connie married Jim Granquist on May 27, 1995, in Wayne. Connie and Jim lived in Wayne, where Connie was employed Great Dane Trailers as a custodian and in maintenance. She was a custodian for the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department facility for many years, as well.
Connie loved to decorate and definitely had a “green thumb” when it came to gardening and her flowers. Connie and Jim enjoyed camping, boating, shopping, motorcycle rides to many destinations every year, but most of all spending time together as a family.
Connie is survived by her spouse, Jim; their daughter, Taylor; brothers Ron (Cecilia) Kramer of Wayne, Bill (Lynn) Kramer of Wayne; in-laws Fern Kramer of Thurston, Mary Kramer of Norfolk, Gene (Sarah) Granquist of Norfolk and Karen (Jerry) McPherran of Fremont; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
Connie was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; brothers Larry Kramer and Wayne Kramer; and parents-in-law Glenn (Lillian Larsen) Granquist.
Memorials may be directed to Connie’s family.