Connie Flood

NEWMAN GROVE — Memorial services for Connie J. Flood, 70, Newman Grove, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. Deacon Claire Meyer will officiate. Connie’s wishes were to be cremated with her ashes spread over the ocean at Mexico Beach, Fla.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church.

Connie Flood died unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, while on vacation at Negril, Jamaica.

Memorials are suggested to the Columbus Cancer Care Foundation. Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of the arrangements.

1951-2022

Connie Jo Flood was born Sept. 25, 1951, in Tilden to Thomas J. Pospisil and Delores L. (Severson) Pospisil. She was baptized, confirmed and a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove, graduating from high school in 1969.

After graduation, she worked in Lincoln for two years before moving to the Denver, Colo., area. She was married, worked in real estate and land development and was later divorced.

On March 9, 1991, she married Charles M. Flood at Trinity Lutheran Church. They farmed 9 miles northwest of Newman Grove until their retirement in 2011, when they moved into the town of Newman Grove. Upon their retirement, they spent lots of time on the road in their motor home, touring coast to coast and in the winter months, heading to the tropical islands with Jamaica being her favorite.

She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post, Trinity Lutheran Church Women’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of America and served on many committees — the church council, bowling league and the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home Board and Ladies Auxiliary.

Left to celebrate her life are her spouse, Charlie of Newman Grove; sister Nancy (Vern) Buhl of Lindsay; brother Doug (Lynda) Pospisil of Apache Junction, Ariz.; brothers-in-law Don (Vi) Flood of Schuyler and Ray (Connie) Flood of Newman Grove; sister-in-law Cheryl (Terry) Schaecher of Lindsay; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; along with many special friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Gordon Pospisil; and sister-in-law Karen Bartels.

In lieu of thank you cards, Charlie and his family thank you for all the memorials, flowers and other acts of sympathy and kindness during this hard time. All memorials given will be donated to the Columbus Cancer Care Foundation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

 Appeara