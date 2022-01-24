NEWMAN GROVE — Memorial services for Connie J. Flood, 70, Newman Grove, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. Deacon Claire Meyer will officiate. At her request, her ashes were to be spread over the ocean at Mexico Beach, Fla.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church.
Connie Flood died unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, while on vacation at Negril, Jamaica.
Memorials are suggested to the Columbus Cancer Foundation. Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of arrangements.