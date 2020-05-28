Connie Dittberner

COLUMBUS — Private services for Connie L. Dittberner, 68, Madison, will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church north of Columbus. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1952-2020
Connie peacefully passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.
Connie Lynn Dittberner, daughter of LeRoy and Imogene (Kuester) Folken, was born May 7, 1952, at Schuyler. She attended Zion Lutheran Grade School at Leigh and Leigh High School, graduating in 1970.
On Nov. 28, 1987, Connie married John Dittberner at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. She was previously married to L. John Krings and was blessed with two children, Jeremy Krings and Kelly Krings.
Connie lived in Creston and Madison. She retired in 2013 from D & D Industries, having worked there over 25 years.
Connie enjoyed traveling, especially to Anna Maria Island in Florida and Yankton in the summer. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Her special interests were fishing, camping and spending time on the lake.
Connie was an active volunteer and supported Relay for Life and Shootout for Cancer held at Club 91 Golf Course in Leigh. Connie was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church-Lutheran Church Missouri Synod in rural Columbus.
Connie is survived by her spouse, John Dittberner of Madison; children Jeremy Krings of Omaha and Kelly (Melanie) Krings of Omaha; a stepson, Nicolas (Carrie) Dittberner of Rosemount, Minn.; her grandchildren, Trysten, Alivia and Kinley; her step-grandchildren, Gavyn and Jackson; her sister, Carol (Allan) Motycka of Leigh; her brother Chuck (Sue) Folken of Leigh; her brother-in-law, Bill Dittberner; her mother-in-law, Hilda Dittberner of Madison; and nieces and nephews, Justin, Ashley, and Sydney Folken, Mike Motycka, Nicole Swanson and Hailey Dittberner.
She was preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Imogene Folken.
The service will be available to view on St. John’s Lutheran Church-LCMS Facebook page. Please visit www.brockhausfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family on Connie’s guestbook.
Memorials may be designated to Shootout for Cancer, donor’s choice, and can be mailed to Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 188, Norfolk, NE 68702.