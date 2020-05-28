COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Connie Dittberner

Connie Dittberner

COLUMBUS — Private services for Connie L. Dittberner, 68, Madison, will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church north of Columbus. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

 1952-2020

Connie peacefully passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.

Connie Lynn Dittberner, daughter of LeRoy and Imogene (Kuester) Folken, was born May 7, 1952, at Schuyler. She attended Zion Lutheran Grade School at Leigh and Leigh High School, graduating in 1970.

On Nov. 28, 1987, Connie married John Dittberner at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. She was previously married to L. John Krings and was blessed with two children, Jeremy Krings and Kelly Krings.

Connie lived in Creston and Madison. She retired in 2013 from D & D Industries, having worked there over 25 years.

Connie enjoyed traveling, especially to Anna Maria Island in Florida and Yankton in the summer. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Her special interests were fishing, camping and spending time on the lake.

Connie was an active volunteer and supported Relay for Life and Shootout for Cancer held at Club 91 Golf Course in Leigh. Connie was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church-Lutheran Church Missouri Synod in rural Columbus.

Connie is survived by her spouse, John Dittberner of Madison; children Jeremy Krings of Omaha and Kelly (Melanie) Krings of Omaha; a stepson, Nicolas (Carrie) Dittberner of Rosemount, Minn.; her grandchildren, Trysten, Alivia and Kinley; her step-grandchildren, Gavyn and Jackson; her sister, Carol (Allan) Motycka of Leigh; her brother Chuck (Sue) Folken of Leigh; her brother-in-law, Bill Dittberner; her mother-in-law, Hilda Dittberner of Madison; and nieces and nephews, Justin, Ashley, and Sydney Folken, Mike Motycka, Nicole Swanson and Hailey Dittberner.

She was preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Imogene Folken.

The service will be available to view on St. John’s Lutheran Church-LCMS Facebook page. Please visit www.brockhausfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family on Connie’s guestbook.

Memorials may be designated to Shootout for Cancer, donor’s choice, and can be mailed to Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 188, Norfolk, NE 68702.

Tags

In other news

Dennis Otte

WAYNE — In lieu of visitation for Dennis E. Otte, 74, Wayne, there will be a memorial drive by with flags at the Wayne County Veteran’s Memorial at the courthouse, 510 N. Pearl Street in Wayne on Sunday, May 31, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Family will be present.

Mark Kinnick

Mark W. Kinnick, 66, Summerset, S.D., formerly of Norfolk, died Monday, May 25, 2020, in Rapid City, S.D.

David Rosberg

WAUSA — Services for David Rosberg, 63, Randolph, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. He died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.

Alfred Koops

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Alfred Koops, 98, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. He died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Galen McKeown

PIERCE — Services for Galen McKeown, 77, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. He died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home in Pierce.

Connie Dittberner

Connie Dittberner

COLUMBUS — Private services for Connie L. Dittberner, 68, Madison, will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church north of Columbus. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate.

Earlene Goetsch

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Earlene A. Goetsch, 82, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Shirley Eikmeier

NORFOLK —  Services for Shirley M. Eikmeier, 90, Osseo, Minn., formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Villa at Osseo in Osseo.

Donna Rasmussen

Donna Rasmussen

AURORA — Donna M. Rasmussen, 83, Aurora, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Memorial Community Care after a short battle with cancer.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-