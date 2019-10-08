Services for Connie S. (Wacker) Boucher, 68, Kansas City, Mo., formerly of Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Journey Church in Liberty, Mo.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.
She died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at North Kansas City Hospital.
1951-2019
The church is located at 1021 Brown St. in Liberty, Mo. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Cancer Care Center at the University of Kansas Health System. Donations can be made in honor of Connie Boucher, made payable to the University of Kansas Health System and mailed to the University of Kansas Health System, Fund Development, 2330 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Suite 305, Westwood, KS, 66205 or visit www.kansashealthsystem.com/giving to give online.