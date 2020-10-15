Connie Barnes

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Connie (Allen) Barnes, 60, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
Masks are requested, and social distancing is encouraged for this service.
She died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at her home.
Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation.
———
Connie was born Sept. 13, 1960, to Stan and Florence (Gillespie) Allen in North Platte. She graduated from North Platte High School and received a substance abuse counseling degree from a Lincoln college. Thereafter, Connie worked at Behavior Health Services for 32 years, starting as the director of substance abuse services and retiring as the executive director.
Connie married Rex “Del” Barnes Jr. on April 28, 1979, in Crookston. The couple have two children.
Connie was the orderly matriarch of her family. She loved being on the lake in the boat with friends, reading in the sunroom with her dogs and playing humorous bouts of pitch with family.
Connie also enjoyed dancing and listening to funk and soul music. She was a member of the Gatherers — a group of intellectual and spiritual women dedicated to meaningful conversations, crafty artwork and celebrating life. Most of all, Connie loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her spouse, Del Barnes; her sons, Dejai (Alanna Whittington) Barnes of Southborough, Mass., and Casey Barnes of Norfolk; and granddaughter Willa Barnes.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Stan and Florence Allen.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.