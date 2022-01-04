AINSWORTH — Private services for Conner M. Jackman, 19, Ainsworth, will be Friday, Jan. 7, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Lutheran Cemetery northwest of Ainsworth.
There will be no public visitation. For those wishing to pay respects, a register book will be available to sign at the Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth during regular business hours on Wednesday and Thursday.
Conner Jackman died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, near Ainsworth.
A memorial fund is being created in Conner’s name for improvements to the Ainsworth High School weight room.