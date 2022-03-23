NORFOLK — Memorial services for Collette S. Cheyney, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service also at the funeral chapel.
Collette Cheyney died Monday, March 21, 2022, at her residence in Norfolk.
1951-2022
Collette Sue Cheyney was born on Nov. 25, 1951, in Wakefield, to Edward Robert and Wilma (Padgett) Easley. She graduated from Wisner Pilger High School.
On Aug. 4, 1991, Collette married Keith Cheyney. After marriage, the couple lived in Stanton, where Collette was a certified nurse aide at the Stanton Nursing Home for 21 years.
Collette enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, watching birds, listening to Elvis’s music, gardening and canning at home, caring for her cats and playing on her iPad.
Survivors include her spouse, Keith Cheyney of Norfolk; her daughters, Redonna Smith of Watauga, Texas, Billie Poston of Dow City, Iowa, Heidi Denker of Norfolk, Shantelle Cheyney (Dre Moore) of Haltom City, Texas, Krystal (Clint) Meyer of Tilden; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ron (Barb) Easley of Papillion.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Wilma; sisters Kay, Connie, Judy, Marilyn; and brothers Bob and Jim.
