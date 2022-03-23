 Skip to main content
Collette Cheyney

Collette Cheyney

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Collette S. Cheyney, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service also at the funeral chapel.

Collette Cheyney died Monday, March 21, 2022, at her residence in Norfolk.

1951-2022

Collette Sue Cheyney was born on Nov. 25, 1951, in Wakefield, to Edward Robert and Wilma (Padgett) Easley. She graduated from Wisner Pilger High School.

On Aug. 4, 1991, Collette married Keith Cheyney. After marriage, the couple lived in Stanton, where Collette was a certified nurse aide at the Stanton Nursing Home for 21 years.

Collette enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, watching birds, listening to Elvis’s music, gardening and canning at home, caring for her cats and playing on her iPad.

Survivors include her spouse, Keith Cheyney of Norfolk; her daughters, Redonna Smith of Watauga, Texas, Billie Poston of Dow City, Iowa, Heidi Denker of Norfolk, Shantelle Cheyney (Dre Moore) of Haltom City, Texas, Krystal (Clint) Meyer of Tilden; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ron (Barb) Easley of Papillion.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Wilma; sisters Kay, Connie, Judy, Marilyn; and brothers Bob and Jim.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Katherine Koinzan

Katherine Koinzan

BARTLETT — Graveside services for Katherine Nan Koinzan, newborn daughter of Greg and Courtney Koinzan, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Bartlett Cemetery in Bartlett.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

