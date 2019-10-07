Colleen Parker

NORFOLK — Private services for Colleen F. “KoKo” Parker, 79, Norfolk, will be at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Services for Kenneth Breithaupt, 59, Verdigre, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Harder will officiate with private burial.
LAUREL — Services for Lauren D. Johnson, 100, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Johnson died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
WAUSA — Memorial services for Phyllis M. Nelson, 90, Wausa, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery.
LAUREL — Services for Phyllis L. Campbell, 92, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Isaac Chua will officiate with burial in the Laurel Cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for William “Bill” Loberg Sr., 90, Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
SIOUX CITY — Memorial services for Marvin D. Ellyson, 83, Laurel, will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Church of All Nations in Sioux City. The Rev. Martha Anderson will officiate with inurnment in the Laurel Cemetery. Military rites by the Laurel VFW will be at a later date.
BASSETT — Memorial services for Ernest L. Marvin, 76, Bassett, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett. He died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the West Holt Memorial Hospital in Atkinson.
PIERCE — Services for LaVetta L. Kesting, 89, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. She died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the Premier Estates of Pierce in Norfolk.
