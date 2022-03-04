RANDOLPH — Inurnment for Colleen Mannion Rhoades, 72, Kansas City, Mo., will be at later date in the spring at the Randolph Cemetery.
Colleen Mannion Rhoades died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
1949-2022
Colleen Mannion Rhoades was born March 11, 1949, in Randolph to Paul and Antonia Mannion. She was the middle of 13 children (five girls and eight boys) and grew up on a farm in Randolph.
Colleen married Michael Donald Rhoades in July 1976. They had three beautiful children: Adam, Sarah and Sam. They lived in Kansas City, Mo. She was a loving mother who loved to dress up in silly costumes and embarrass them from time to time.
Sam will always remember the college soccer game when Colleen dressed up as a dog and sang “Who Let the Dogs Out.” Colleen worked as an x-ray technician at Children’s Mercy Hospital for over 20 years and loved her job. Her co-workers will remember her for her kindness and funny sense of humor.
Colleen loved to laugh and make others laugh. She loved collecting things. She had collections of clowns, cows, chickens, horses, coins and more. She loved all things chocolate, especially Almond Joys and Butterfingers. She had a green thumb and loved plants and flowers. She loved Roy Orbison, Barbara Streisand and The Beatles.
Colleen loved going to Mass, saying the rosary and other special prayers. She was a devout Catholic and her faith was important to her. Every time something is lost be sure to say “Toni, Toni turn around, something is lost and can’t be found.” It is sure to pop up.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Toni Mannion; brother John; spouse Mike; and grandchild Brooklyn.
She is survived by her children, Adam Rhoades (Kim), Sarah Gouttierre (Nestor) and Sam Stull (Sean); and grandchildren Sophie, Vienna, Wolfgang and Morgan. She also is survived by her sisters, Mary (Don) Duffy, Kathy (Rich) Sullivan, Vicki (Pat) Conway, Debbie (Mike) Campbell; and brothers Joe (Yolanda), Den (Fran), Jerry (Norma), Tom, Dave (Louise), Steve (Elizabeth) and Ray (Lisa). She also is survived by countless nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends that will miss her dearly.
Memorials can be directed to Children’s Mercy Hospital, 2401 Gillham Road, Kansas City, MO 64108.