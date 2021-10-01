WAYNE — Services for Colleen F. Heggemeyer, 59, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Colleen Heggemeyer died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the Elms Health Care Center in Ponca.
In other news
NELIGH — Services for Bernard F. Burbach, 86, Norfolk, formerly of Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington with military rites by Hartington Veterans of …
ATKINSON — Services for William Seretta, 61, Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 86.
NORFOLK — Services for Darlene J. Zobel, 94, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK —Services for Eunice E. Mohl, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Services for Gloria Volquardsen, 78, Orchard, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Gloria Volquardsen died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for James O’Dey, 75, Anthony, Fla., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Services for Dorothy F. Noecker, 94, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Dorothy Noecker died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
CROFTON — Services for Francis J. Mueller, 90, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept, 30, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in Beaver Creek Cemetery with military rites by the Crofton American Legion Post 128.
ST. EDWARD — Services for Anna M. “Amy” Klassen, 85, Norfolk, formerly of St. Edward, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at St. Edward Catholic Church in St. Edward. The Rev. Bill L’Heureux will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.