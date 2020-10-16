Colette Liermann

WISNER — Services for Colette K. Liermann, 66, Wisner, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue on Tuesday from noon until the time of the service at the church.
She died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
———
Colette Kay Liermann was born June 18, 1954, at West Point, to Rozell and Esther (Heller) Liermann. Colette was the youngest of eight children. She lived most of her life near Wisner.
Colette attended Cuming County Rural School Districts 34 and 39 and graduated from Wisner-Pilger High School in 1972. After graduation, she worked at the Jewel Café for a number of years and then for two years at Oink Corporation. Colette later worked at the Coachman’s Steakhouse as a cook for 39 years until she retired.
Colette loved the outdoors. She and her brother, Gary, had a team of ponies with a wagon. They also enjoyed going for rides around town.
Colette did a lot of craft projects out of wood. After retiring, she loved to play cards and put puzzles together with family. She was always willing to help her brothers and sisters when they needed some help.
Survivors include her brothers, Gary, Larry (Deb), Boyd, Rodney (Yvonne) and Curt (Mary) Liermann; her sisters, Catherine Steinmeyer and Elois (Les) Feyerherm; and many nieces and nephews.
Colette was preceded in death by her parents, Rozell and Esther Liermann; a nephew, Shawn Liermann; a sister-in-law, Judy Liermann; and a brother-in-law, Robert Steinmeyer.