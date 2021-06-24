Coletta Pfeifer

FREMONT — Services for Coletta T. Pfeifer, 96, Fremont, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. rosary, all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.
She died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Sumner Place in Lincoln.
Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick Catholic Church or Archbishop Bergan Junior and Senior Tuition Fund.
1925-2021
Coletta Theresa (Heimann) Pfeifer was born March 21, 1925, at home at St. Bernard to Henry and Elizabeth (Sueper) Heimann. She grew up in the St. Bernard area and married Harold P. Pfeifer on May 24, 1943, at Lindsay.
They came to Fremont in 1945. She was a homemaker and liked cooking, baking and embroidering dish towels for family. She was a housekeeper at St. Patrick Rectory and house, retiring in 2009 after 31 years.
Coletta was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, St. Patrick Women and St. Joan of Arc. She also helped with school lunches and volunteered at Fremont Area Medical Center for 19 years.
Harold passed away Feb. 4, 1993.
Coletta is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Shirley Allen and Christine (Dustin) Limmer of Fremont, Eileen McDermitt, Linda (Lonnie) Mulder and Mary Ann (Kurt) Oehlrich, all of Lincoln, Sue (Scott) Krueger of Prineville, Ore.; sons and daughters-in-law, Jim (Laurie) Pfeifer and Tom (Vicki) Pfeifer of Aurora, Bill (Judy) Pfeifer of Albuquerque, N.M., Michael (Helen) Pfeifer of Fremont, Joe (Mary) Pfeifer of Bennington, Ken (Rhonda) Pfeifer and Jeff (Linda) Pfeifer of Omaha and Mark (Kathleen) Pfeifer of Suprise, Ariz.; sister Germaine Sorensen of Omaha; brothers and sisters-in-law Edward (Joan) Heimann and Henry (Betty) Heimann, all of Columbus; brother-in-law James Kingston of Fremont; 28 grandchildren; 65 great-grandchildren; and 21 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; spouse; sisters Florene Pfeifer, Mary Ann Hemmer and infant Marie; a brother, Francis; brothers-in-law Floyd Hemmer, Edwin Pfeifer and Robert Sorensen; and son-in-law Larry Allen.
Online condolences can be left and live-streamed service can be viewed at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.