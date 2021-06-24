You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coletta Pfeifer

Coletta Pfeifer

FREMONT —  Services for Coletta T. Pfeifer, 96, Fremont, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. rosary, all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

She died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Sumner Place in Lincoln.

Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick Catholic Church or Archbishop Bergan Junior and Senior Tuition Fund.

1925-2021

Coletta Theresa (Heimann) Pfeifer was born March 21, 1925, at home at St. Bernard to Henry and Elizabeth (Sueper) Heimann. She grew up in the St. Bernard area and married Harold P. Pfeifer on May 24, 1943, at Lindsay.

They came to Fremont in 1945. She was a homemaker and liked cooking, baking and embroidering dish towels for family. She was a housekeeper at St. Patrick Rectory and house, retiring in 2009 after 31 years.

Coletta was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, St. Patrick Women and St. Joan of Arc. She also helped with school lunches and volunteered at Fremont Area Medical Center for 19 years.

Harold passed away Feb. 4, 1993.

Coletta is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Shirley Allen and Christine (Dustin) Limmer of Fremont, Eileen McDermitt, Linda (Lonnie) Mulder and Mary Ann (Kurt) Oehlrich, all of Lincoln, Sue (Scott) Krueger of Prineville, Ore.; sons and daughters-in-law, Jim (Laurie) Pfeifer and Tom (Vicki) Pfeifer of Aurora, Bill (Judy) Pfeifer of Albuquerque, N.M., Michael (Helen) Pfeifer of Fremont, Joe (Mary) Pfeifer of Bennington, Ken (Rhonda) Pfeifer and Jeff (Linda) Pfeifer of Omaha and Mark (Kathleen) Pfeifer of Suprise, Ariz.; sister Germaine Sorensen of Omaha; brothers and sisters-in-law Edward (Joan) Heimann and Henry (Betty) Heimann, all of Columbus; brother-in-law James Kingston of Fremont; 28 grandchildren; 65 great-grandchildren; and 21 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; spouse; sisters Florene Pfeifer, Mary Ann Hemmer and infant Marie; a brother, Francis; brothers-in-law Floyd Hemmer, Edwin Pfeifer and Robert Sorensen; and son-in-law Larry Allen.

Online condolences can be left and live-streamed service can be viewed at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Tags

In other news

Coletta Pfeifer

Coletta Pfeifer

FREMONT —  Services for Coletta T. Pfeifer, 96, Fremont, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Gary Johnson

Gary Johnson

MADISON — Memorial services for Gary Johnson, 60, Norfolk, formerly of Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 35, VFW Post 5763, both of Madison…

Joseph Kleinschmit

Joseph Kleinschmit

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Joseph L. Kleinschmit, 60, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 28, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Adalee Ebeling

Adalee Ebeling

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Adalee Ebeling, 99, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 25, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1100 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery.

David Mitchell

David Mitchell

NORFOLK — Services for David C. Mitchell, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Premier Estates in Pierce.

Cliff Brewer

Cliff Brewer

CREIGHTON — Services for Cliff Brewer, 59, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at his residence.

Harlan Hult

Harlan Hult

WAUSA — Memorial services for Harlan Hult, 89, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Adalee Ebeling

Adalee Ebeling

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Adalee Ebeling, 99, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 25, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery.

Darrell May

Darrell May

BELLEVUE — Services for Darrell K. May, 75, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Bellevue. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara