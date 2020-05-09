Cody Svatos

LYNCH — Private family services for Cody F. “Badger” Svatos, 28, Lynch, will be Tuesday, May 12. Jeff Hart will officiate with public graveside services to follow at 11:30 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Lynch. Due to current healthcare measures concerning COVID-19, social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Limited visitation, without family present, will be Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Social distancing guidelines of 10 people or less in the building will be followed.
Mr. Svatos died Thursday, May 7, 2020.
On May 7, 2020, Cody Fred “Badger” Svatos, son of Arlin Eugene Svatos and Shirley Marie Mathis, died in Butte at the age of 28 years. He was born on Sept. 29, 1991, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, S.D., and lived at the Svatos farm east of Lynch his whole life, except for three years that he lived in town.
After preschool, Cody attended Lynch Public School, being the youngest in his class. He particularly enjoyed baseball, football (No. 42), track, industrial arts, woodworking, reading, drawing and playing the trombone in band. After graduating from high school in May 2009, he traveled to Salt Spring Island, B.C., Canada to see his cousin Elisha Mathis graduate from high school in June. Cody arrived back in Nebraska and attended Southeast Community College in Milford, studying and training as a diesel technician. Before graduating from college in 2011, he started working at Butte Implement Company, working on all kinds of farm machinery. Cody later became a member of the Lynch Fire Department.
Cody’s favorite pastimes were spent fishing, hunting, golfing, bowling, and playing cards, dart or karaoke when not working on the farm or in Butte.
Those preceding Cody in death were his father, Arlin; and grandparents, Fred and Fern (Wickersham) Svatos of Lynch and Robert and Margaret (Murphy) Mathis of Condor, Alberta, Canada.
He leaves to mourn his mother, Shirley of Verdel; brother, Kenny (Elida) Svatos of Lynch and their children, Korena (Matthew) Nolan, Nadalee, Gunner, and Barrett of Kearney, sister, Renea (David) Sexton and their children, Matthew (Erin) Sexton with their twin girls, Dallas and Olivia and Michael Sexton, all of Omaha; Kenny and Renea’s mother, Carol Svatos; uncles and their families, LaVerne Mathis and his children, Caleb (Lindsay) Mathis, Mila and Porter all of Stony Plain, Alberta, Elisha (Seth) Byron of Medicine Hat, Alberta, and Jeremiah Mathis of Victoria, BC, James (Robin) Mathis of Prince George, BC and their children, Trevor (Allie) Mathis, Henrik and Jane of Kamloops, B.C., and Kaitlin (Hal) Jamieson of Prince George, B.C.; aunts, Sharon Murphy of O’Neill and Colleen Murphy of Alliance; as well as an uncle, Cliff Johnson of Sidney; and many cousins and friends.
Cody will be greatly missed for his smile, humor, willingness to help anyone in need, and for his love of pets, especially his cat, Daisy.
Visit www.brockhausfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family on Cody’s guestbook.