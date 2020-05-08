COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Cody Svatos

SPENCER — Services for Cody Svatos, 28, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Thursday, May 7, 2020.

SPENCER — Services for Cody Svatos, 28, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Karen Stearns

NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Karen R. Linscott Stearns, 79, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9, in Norfolk.

Randy Higgins

NORFOLK — Randy Higgins, 69, Norfolk, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Helen Miller

NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Helen “Quita” Miller, 70, will be Monday, May 11, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate.

Irene Schelm

AINSWORTH — Private graveside services for Irene Schelm, 99, Ainsworth, were Thursday, May 7, in the Lutheran Cemetery near Ainsworth.

Bernice Erb

BEEMER — Bernice J. “Bernie” Erb, 94, Beemer, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Colonial Haven in Beemer.

Marilyn Hatterman

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Marilyn Hatterman, 76, will be at a later date in Norfolk. She died Friday, April 17, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Tucson, Ariz.

Brian Berner

RANDOLPH — Services for Brian Berner, 51, Belden, are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. He died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home in Belden.

LaVerta Lammers

HARTINGTON — LaVerta A. Lammers, 88, Hartington, died Tuesday, May 05, 2020, at her residence while on hospice care.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

