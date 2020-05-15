NORFOLK — Services for Cody Stone, 22, Norfolk, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. He died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
EWING — Service for Gloria L. (Napier) Montgomery, 90, Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 18, at the United Methodist Presbyterian Church in Ewing. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Burial will be in Ewing City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Edward X. Dziowgo, 99, Norfolk, were Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin officiated. Burial was in the O’Neill Cemetery in O’Neill with military honors conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion P…
Harold R. Dunlap Jr. moved peacefully to Heaven on April 5, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home. No services or memorial is scheduled at this time.
Larry D. Hanna, 68, Ainsworth, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney. No memorial services are planned at this time.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Larry and Marilyn Hatterman of Arizona, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 18, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Post 16 and V.F.W. Post 1644.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Darlene Trenhaile, 84, Hartington, will be at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
VERDIGRE — Graveside services for Danny Kotrous, 76, Verdigre, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 259.
CLEARWATER — Services for Gloria Montgomery, 90, Ewing, are pending at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. She died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.