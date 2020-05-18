STANTON — Services for Cody Stone, 22, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, at New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate.
Limited visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton.
He died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1997-2020
Cody Joseph Stone was born June 5, 1997, at Fargo, N.D., the son of Julie Stone and F. Lee Joyner. He was baptized at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk and was a member of Christ the Servant, where he was confirmed. He was a 2015 graduate of Norfolk Public Schools. He worked at Dairy Queen and Applebee’s in Norfolk while attending high school.
He was employed at 3D Metal Works in Norfolk as a welder in repair, maintenance and building for Nucor Steel operations.
His hobbies include working on his car, being with his kids and friends and driving around with his fiancé, Breanna, listening to music.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Julie and Scott Greve of Stanton; his fiancée, Breanna McNutt of Norfolk; a son, Bayne Stone of Norfolk; a stepson, Easton Click of Norfolk; his maternal grandparents, Dona and Ed Steffen of Yankton and Michael and Donna Stone of Sebeka, Minn.; step-grandparents Art and Mae Greve of Wayne; a stepbrother, Zach Greve of Kona, Hawaii; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceding him in death was his aunt, Laura Stone.
Live webcasting of the visitation and funeral will be at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.
Special taped musical selections will be played at the service. Pallbearers will be Richard Domogolla, Gage Kment, Seth Kment, Will McNutt, Robert Santiago and Justice Calkins.