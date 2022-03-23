SIOUX CITY — Services for Clydette S. Barnes, 67, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Burial will be in the Logan Park Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will begin an hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Clydette Barnes died Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Stanton Care Center.
1954-2022
Clydette Sylvia Barnes was born Aug. 18, 1954, in Sioux City, the daughter of Clyde S. and Helen (Kahler) Kellogg. She graduated from East High School in 1973 and attended WITCC for the police science program.
Clydette worked at Terra Chemicals, where she met Floyd Barnes III. The couple married on July 6, 1984, in Elk Point, S.D. Clydette also worked at Argosy Casino in security, and her favorite, Gene’s Toys and Collectables at the Southern Hills Mall.
Floyd preceded Clydette in death on Feb. 1, 2017, in Sioux City. In 2010, Clydette attended WITCC for the second time, receiving her CDL training. She enjoyed fishing, camping, planting flowers, working with plants and trees, being outside, riding 4-wheelers, shooting and family adventures, especially to her favorite place, the Black Hills in South Dakota. Clydette was an amazing mother, spouse and friend.
Survivors include her children, Samantha (Sam) Buhr of Madison; her son-in-law, Samuel Buhr and Jeremiah Barnes of Sioux City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Floyd; and her brothers and sisters.
