Clifford Stalling

LAUREL — Services for Clifford M. Stalling, 93, Norfolk, formerly of Concord, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. He died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.

Jonah Stephens Sr.

WAYNE — Private services with military rites for Jonah D. Stephens Sr., 75, Wayne, will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Marilyn Vogel

NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn A. Vogel, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin and John Mines will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

WAYNE — Services for David F. “Bones” Swanson, 66, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Clifford Stalling

LAUREL — Services for Clifford M. Stalling, 93, Norfolk, formerly of Concord, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. He died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.

Henry Meyer

NORFOLK — Services for Henry A. Meyer, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Dave Goehman will officiate. Burial will be in Christ Lutheran Cemetery at Bazile Mills in rural Creighton. Military rites will be conducted by American …

Patricia Shermer

NORFOLK — Services for Patricia Shermer, 80, Pierce, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Premier Estates in Pierce.

James Henry

WAHOO — Memorial services for James A. “Pete” Henry, 70, Fremont, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home in Wahoo.

Scott Mastny

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Scott L. Mastny, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Donald Roberts

PIERCE — Services for Donald L. “Don” Roberts, 60, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Travis Henry will officiate. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in rural Pierce.

