Clifford Stalling

CONCORD — Graveside services for Clifford M. Stalling, 93, Norfolk, formerly of Concord, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Concord. Military honors will be provided by the Allen American Legion Post 131.
He died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
1927-2020
Clifford M. Stalling was born on March 6, 1927, in Concord, to William and Meta (Rieth) Stalling. He attended Concord High School and graduated in 1945. After high school, Clifford enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Italy and Germany from June 14, 1945, until Feb. 8, 1947.
When he returned home, he began farming and did so until 1980. He also drove a petroleum truck for co-op until 1992.
On Feb. 18, 1951, Clifford married Donna Nelson. Together, they had three children.
Clifford was a member of the Allen American Legion Post 131.
In September 2008, he participated in the Siouxland Honor Flight to Washington D.C., accompanied by his daughter, Beth Fitzgerald. Clifford served many years on the St. Paul Lutheran Church Board. He loved spending time with his family and also enjoyed fishing.
Clifford is survived by his spouse, Donna Stalling of Norfolk; a son, Scott (Judy) Stalling of Gretna; two daughters, Brenda (Alan) Pippitt of Wayne and Beth (Don) Fitzgerald of Lincoln; a brother, Clayton (Jan) Stalling; six grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Meta (Rieth) Stalling; a brother, Richard Stalling; and a sister, Dorothy Isom.
Pallbearers will be Brian Stalling, David Stalling, Josh Schindler, Jeff Pippitt, Bryan Fitzgerald and Ryan Creamer. Honorary pallbearers will be April Schindler, Kristin Barlow and Clifford’s great-grandchildren.