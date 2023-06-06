TILDEN — Services for Clifford “Cliff” Pittack, 95, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Clifford Pittack died Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
WAYNE — Darrell D. Doescher, 81, Wayne, died Friday, June 2, 2023, at Wakefield Healthcare Center.
HARTINGTON — Lucile O. Masten, 98, Hartington, formerly of Crofton, died Sunday, June 4, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.
COLERIDGE — Alan Benson, 65, formerly of Coleridge, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Florida. A celebration of life will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the Lutheran Church in Coleridge.
TILDEN — Services for Richard G. “Rich” Mandl, 90, Tilden, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 8, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans o…
NORFOLK — Services for Victoria J. Ashker, 77, Battle Creek, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Victoria Ashker died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Joyce Osborn, 79, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2023, in Omaha surrounded by her family.
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Victoria J. Ashker, 77, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Battle Creek.
NORFOLK — Sharon R. “Sherry” Flaskamp, 79, Norfolk, died Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.