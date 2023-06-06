 Skip to main content
Clifford Pittack

TILDEN — Services for Clifford “Cliff” Pittack, 95, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Clifford Pittack died Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Darrell Doescher

WAYNE — Darrell D. Doescher, 81, Wayne, died Friday, June 2, 2023, at Wakefield Healthcare Center.

Lucile Masten

HARTINGTON — Lucile O. Masten, 98, Hartington, formerly of Crofton, died Sunday, June 4, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.

Alan Benson

COLERIDGE — Alan Benson, 65, formerly of Coleridge, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Florida. A celebration of life will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the Lutheran Church in Coleridge.

Richard Mandl

TILDEN — Services for Richard G. “Rich” Mandl, 90, Tilden, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 8, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans o…

Victoria Ashker

NORFOLK — Services for Victoria J. Ashker, 77, Battle Creek, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Victoria Ashker died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Joyce Osborn

Joyce Osborn, 79, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2023, in Omaha surrounded by her family.

Lucile Masten

YANKTON — Lucile O. Masten, 98, Yankton, formerly of Crofton, died Sunday, June 4, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Victoria Ashker

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Victoria J. Ashker, 77, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Battle Creek.

Sharon Flaskamp

NORFOLK — Sharon R. “Sherry” Flaskamp, 79, Norfolk, died Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

