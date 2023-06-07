TILDEN — Services for Clifford “Cliff” Pittack, 95, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate with burial in Lutheran cemetery in Tilden.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Clifford Pittack died Monday, June 5, 2023, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
1927-2023
Clifford Leroy Otto “Cliff” Pittack, son of Herman and Martha (Reikofski) Pittack, was born Dec. 25, 1927, at Tilden. He attended country school in rural Tilden.
In June 1948, Cliff married Betty Murray, and they had two children, Steven and Judy.
On Aug. 7, 1976, Cliff married Phyllis Sharples.
Cliff was a farmer and lived in rural Tilden. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church Buffalo Creek.
Cliff served on the Antelope County Fair Board, the rural school board and Tilden Rural Fire Board. He was also a member of the Spinning Spokes Buggy Club.
Cliff is survived by his children, Steven Pittack and Judy (Dave) Wilcox; stepchildren Jeanne (Kenny) Oelsligle, Kevin Reikofski, Rick Reikofski, Galen (Vickii) Reikofski, Greg (Diane) Reikofski and Roger Reikofski; 29 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Betty; his spouse Phyllis; his parents; a brother, Frederick; sisters Violet Suckstorf and Kathryn Novotny; brothers Raymond and Lyle; brother-in-law Tom Sharples; one granddaughter; and two great-grandchildren.