Clifford Pittack

TILDEN — Services for Clifford “Cliff” Pittack, 95, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate with burial in Lutheran cemetery in Tilden.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.

Clifford Pittack died Monday, June 5, 2023, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

1927-2023

Clifford Leroy Otto “Cliff” Pittack, son of Herman and Martha (Reikofski) Pittack, was born Dec. 25, 1927, at Tilden. He attended country school in rural Tilden.

In June 1948, Cliff married Betty Murray, and they had two children, Steven and Judy.

On Aug. 7, 1976, Cliff married Phyllis Sharples.

Cliff was a farmer and lived in rural Tilden. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church Buffalo Creek.

Cliff served on the Antelope County Fair Board, the rural school board and Tilden Rural Fire Board. He was also a member of the Spinning Spokes Buggy Club.

Cliff is survived by his children, Steven Pittack and Judy (Dave) Wilcox; stepchildren Jeanne (Kenny) Oelsligle, Kevin Reikofski, Rick Reikofski, Galen (Vickii) Reikofski, Greg (Diane) Reikofski and Roger Reikofski; 29 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his spouse, Betty; his spouse Phyllis; his parents; a brother, Frederick; sisters Violet Suckstorf and Kathryn Novotny; brothers Raymond and Lyle; brother-in-law Tom Sharples; one granddaughter; and two great-grandchildren.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

