Clifford Harris

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Clifford T. Harris, 65, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 22, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 23, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Burial will be in East Park Cemetery near Ainsworth. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 79.
Visitation will begin at noon Friday and continue until service time. Masks are recommended for visitation and services.
He died Friday, April 16, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Memorials have been suggested to the Guide Dogs For The Blind Program or to the Norfolk Lions Club.