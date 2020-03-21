Clifford Erb

ORCHARD — Family only services for Clifford D. Erb, 83, of Orchard will be Saturday, March 21, at the United Methodist Church in Orchard. Burial will be in the Orchard Hill Cemetery.
He died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his home in Orchard.
Asburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Clifford Duane Erb was born on March 29, 1936, to Arthur and Agnes (Risinger) Erb at Creighton. The family lived in the Venus area. Clifford and his brothers, Arvid and Terry, attended country school close by.
The family moved to Orchard in 1945. Clifford attended Orchard Public School from 5th grade through graduation in 1953. While in high school he participated in football, basketball, baseball and band. He also worked in the family “Shoe Repair Business” during high school.
Clifford married his high school sweetheart, Shirley (Dempster) Erb on May 23, 1954. They raised two daughters, LuAnn and Lorinda, and two sons, Todd and Jeffrey. Clif and Shirley celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2019.
Clifford and Shirley first started their married lives as teachers in country school and then moved to Osmond to operate a gas station. After Osmond, Clifford worked as a delivery man for Coca-Cola. They lived in Hoskins during this time. In 1957, Clif and Shirley moved back to Orchard. His main street adventures included the Oriole Café, Erb’s Market (now TJ’s Market operated by Todd and Leah), Clif Erb Insurance Agency, Corner Hardware and Orchard Fudge & Candy Kitchen.
Clifford joined what is now the Orchard United Methodist Church in January of 1952. He led youth fellowship, sang in the choir, and was a member of the “Pairs and Spares.” He was a member of the Commercial/Community Club and a member of the fire department since 1957.
Clifford had a passion for baseball and family, often combining the two. Whether he was playing, coaching, or playing ball with his grandkids and great-grandkids. He was proud to coach the 1977 Midget Baseball State Champions.
He was diagnosed with ALS on Jan. 8 of this year and went to his heavenly home March 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife Shirley, children Lorinda (Sandy) Erb, Todd (Leah) Erb and Jeff (Nancy) Erb; 12 grandchildren with their families; and 24 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Agnes Erb; parents-in-law Oliver and Esther Dempster; daughter LuAnn and her husband, Karl Eddy; grandson Eric Erb; and sisters-in-law Neva Pearson and Lois Dempster. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and community.
Condolences can be sent to Shirley Erb, P.O. Box 10 Orchard, NE 68764.