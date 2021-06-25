CREIGHTON — Services for Cliff Brewer, 59, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
He died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at his residence.
1961-2021
Clifford Eugene Brewer was born Dec. 25, 1961, in Norfolk, to Dick and Joann (Hager) Brewer. He grew up on a farm 7 miles south of Norfolk. Cliff attended Madison High School and received his G.E.D.
He was married to Debbie Bals in 1981 and had two children from that union, Kimberly and Adam. In 1985, Cliff was admitted to Valley Hope and had been sober for 36 years.
In 1999, Cliff met his current spouse, Wanda Loseke, while working at Sky Scan Cable Company. They were united in marriage on June 24, 2000. With this marriage, he gained a great son, Joaquin.
Cliff worked various jobs until his treatment at Valley Hope. In 1985, he started at Darling International, where he worked for 21 years. In 2000, when Cliff married Wanda, he moved to Creighton, where he worked a few different jobs. His last job was working maintenance at Avera Creighton Hospital, where he was employed for 11 years.
Cliff really enjoyed the hospital staff and could not have asked for a better second family as they stood by his side for the last two years while he battled cancer.
In his younger years, Cliff enjoyed raising and running Coon Hounds, especially the Red Bones.
Cliff always enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping and especially liked telling the stories that went along with his hunting tales. He joyfully taught his children to enjoy the same things in life with hunting, fishing and camping.
Cliff spent many years hunting with his sons and nieces and now his grandchildren are following in his footsteps. The tranquillity and peace of being outdoors is what he enjoyed the most. Cliff found the most enjoyment in spending time with his family and seeing his grandchildren who were the light of his eyes.
Cliff is survived by his spouse, Wanda of Creighton; a daughter, Kimberly (Josh) Heuer and their children, Hannah and Kinnick of Delmar, Iowa; a son, Adam Brewer and his children, Addison and Charlotte of Columbus; a son, Joaquin Santos and his children, Brayden, Elijah and Layla of Randolph; his mother, Joann Brewer of Madison; a brother, Dean Brewer of Newman Grove; a sister, Peggy (John) Miller of Arnett, Okla.; a sister-in-law, Cindy Brewer of Norfolk; his mother-in-law, Sharon Bauman and Richard Overholt of Creighton; his father-in-law, Gale Loseke of Richland; his sister-in-law, Deb (Chris) Van Kirk of Plainview; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dick Brewer; his brother, Kenneth Brewer; his grandson, Colton Heuer; and his son, Jason Loseke.