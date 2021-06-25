You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cliff Brewer

Cliff Brewer

CREIGHTON — Services for Cliff Brewer, 59, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

He died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at his residence.

 1961-2021

Clifford Eugene Brewer was born Dec. 25, 1961, in Norfolk, to Dick and Joann (Hager) Brewer. He grew up on a farm 7 miles south of Norfolk. Cliff attended Madison High School and received his G.E.D.

He was married to Debbie Bals in 1981 and had two children from that union, Kimberly and Adam. In 1985, Cliff was admitted to Valley Hope and had been sober for 36 years.

In 1999, Cliff met his current spouse, Wanda Loseke, while working at Sky Scan Cable Company. They were united in marriage on June 24, 2000. With this marriage, he gained a great son, Joaquin.

Cliff worked various jobs until his treatment at Valley Hope. In 1985, he started at Darling International, where he worked for 21 years. In 2000, when Cliff married Wanda, he moved to Creighton, where he worked a few different jobs. His last job was working maintenance at Avera Creighton Hospital, where he was employed for 11 years.

Cliff really enjoyed the hospital staff and could not have asked for a better second family as they stood by his side for the last two years while he battled cancer.

In his younger years, Cliff enjoyed raising and running Coon Hounds, especially the Red Bones.

Cliff always enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping and especially liked telling the stories that went along with his hunting tales. He joyfully taught his children to enjoy the same things in life with hunting, fishing and camping.

Cliff spent many years hunting with his sons and nieces and now his grandchildren are following in his footsteps. The tranquillity and peace of being outdoors is what he enjoyed the most. Cliff found the most enjoyment in spending time with his family and seeing his grandchildren who were the light of his eyes.

Cliff is survived by his spouse, Wanda of Creighton; a daughter, Kimberly (Josh) Heuer and their children, Hannah and Kinnick of Delmar, Iowa; a son, Adam Brewer and his children, Addison and Charlotte of Columbus; a son, Joaquin Santos and his children, Brayden, Elijah and Layla of Randolph; his mother, Joann Brewer of Madison; a brother, Dean Brewer of Newman Grove; a sister, Peggy (John) Miller of Arnett, Okla.; a sister-in-law, Cindy Brewer of Norfolk; his mother-in-law, Sharon Bauman and Richard Overholt of Creighton; his father-in-law, Gale Loseke of Richland; his sister-in-law, Deb (Chris) Van Kirk of Plainview; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dick Brewer; his brother, Kenneth Brewer; his grandson, Colton Heuer; and his son, Jason Loseke.

Tags

In other news

Jerri Wright

Jerri Wright

NORFOLK — Services for Jerri Wright, 55, Norfolk, are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln.

Shirley Tietgen

Shirley Tietgen

WAYNE — Services for Shirley M. Tietgen, 90, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

David Mitchell

David Mitchell

NORFOLK — Graveside services for David C. “Dave” Mitchell, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate.

Nelda Rae Kugler

Nelda Rae Kugler

WAYNE — Memorial services for Nelda Rae (Wightman) Kugler, 86, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne.

Cliff Brewer

Cliff Brewer

CREIGHTON — Services for Cliff Brewer, 59, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Coletta Pfeifer

Coletta Pfeifer

FREMONT —  Services for Coletta T. Pfeifer, 96, Fremont, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Gary Johnson

Gary Johnson

MADISON — Memorial services for Gary Johnson, 60, Norfolk, formerly of Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 35, VFW Post 5763, both of Madison…

Joseph Kleinschmit

Joseph Kleinschmit

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Joseph L. Kleinschmit, 60, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 28, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Adalee Ebeling

Adalee Ebeling

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Adalee Ebeling, 99, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 25, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1100 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara