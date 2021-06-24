CREIGHTON — Services for Cliff Brewer, 59, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at his residence.
In other news
FREMONT — Services for Coletta T. Pfeifer, 96, Fremont, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
MADISON — Memorial services for Gary Johnson, 60, Norfolk, formerly of Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 35, VFW Post 5763, both of Madison…
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Joseph L. Kleinschmit, 60, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 28, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Adalee Ebeling, 99, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 25, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1100 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for David C. Mitchell, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Premier Estates in Pierce.
CREIGHTON — Services for Cliff Brewer, 59, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at his residence.
WAUSA — Memorial services for Harlan Hult, 89, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army National Guard Honor Guard.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Adalee Ebeling, 99, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 25, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery.
BELLEVUE — Services for Darrell K. May, 75, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Bellevue. Inurnment will be at a later date.