Cletus Becker

1930-2023
Surrounded by his loving family, Cletus Ryan Becker folded his hands in prayer and passed peacefully on March 10, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. He reassured his family by saying, “I know where I am going, and I am ready.”
Cletus was born on March 1, 1930, in Sioux City, Iowa, the son of Dr. Paul and Ellen (Ryan) Becker. Cletus was raised in Osmond and graduated from Osmond High School in 1947.
He lived, worked and played baseball in Osmond until joining the U.S. Marine Corps in 1952. He served his country during the Korean War. He earned his honorable discharge in 1954 and continued to serve in the Marine Reserves until 1960. Following his time in active duty, he began his career in home construction in Norfolk.
While attending a dance at King’s Ballroom in Norfolk, Cletus met the love of his life, Florence Marie Herink. It was love at first dance. It was mesmerizing to watch them dance, and they were a match made in heaven.
They were united in marriage on June 30, 1956, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Leigh and made Norfolk their home. They were blessed with seven children: Cynthia, Patrick, Michael, Mary Kay, Daniel, Timothy and Linda.
Cletus was a co-owner of Bestt Decorators. The store operated from the early 1960s through 1983. He then started his own business named BKR, Inc., a commercial painting, wallcovering and decorating business. This business started in Northeast Nebraska and expanded into the neighboring states doing private and commercial painting and design. His thumbprint is on numerous residential and commercial properties, businesses and churches throughout the Midwest. One could often hear him say, “I painted that building or hung wallpaper there.”
Cletus and Florence were very active in Sacred Heart/St. Mary’s Parish and Norfolk Catholic Schools. In the early 1960s, Cletus helped with the design of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He also helped with numerous additions to Sacred Heart Elementary School and Norfolk Catholic High School. He has been a constant supporter of the Catholic church and schools for 70 years.
Cletus was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting with his sons and grandchildren. He also enjoyed numerous fishing trips with friends and family and took his family on yearly fishing vacations. He especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in sports and other activities. Another favorite was watching Creighton basketball as he was very proud of his father graduating from Creighton Dental School in 1912.
Cletus was a man of honor, integrity, honesty and devotion. His word was his bond. A strong and devoted Catholic man, Cletus set a fine example of working hard, treating people with respect, honoring commitments and overcoming challenges. He gave his best at whatever he did and made a lasting impression on all who knew him.
He was most proud of his family. He led by example, taught with compassion, was a man of character and full of wisdom. Cletus did everything he could to prepare his children for success.
Cletus is survived by his children and their spouses: Cindy (John) Dinkel of Norfolk, Pat (Joyce) Becker of Omaha, Mary Kay (Richard) Uhing of Omaha, Tim (Sandy) Becker of Norfolk, and Linda Niven of Lincoln; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and two more great-grandchildren on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Florence of 63 years; two sons, Michael and Daniel; one grandson, Cole Niven; one great-grandson, Carson Becker; a brother, Dr. Clem Becker; two sisters, Armeline Spain and Colleen Wagner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed for future family designations.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.