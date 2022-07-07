HARTINGTON — Services for Cleta M. Pribnow, 67, Coleridge, formerly of the Albion and Cedar Rapids area, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Cleta Pribnow died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Jean Doerr, 85, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Kaye Chohon, 83, O’Neill, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 8, at Word of Life Christian Center in O’Neill. The Rev. James Loutzenhiser will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Jeanette L. Reeves, 76, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Charles W. “Charlie” Real, 86, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday July 8, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
RANDOLPH — Services for Lucas W. Brunssen, 32, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Lucas Brunssen died Monday, July 4, 2022, in Randolph.
RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Lucas W. Brunssen, 32, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate.
A former Madison County attorney and deacon with the Catholic Church will be laid to rest Thursday in Kearney.
