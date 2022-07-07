 Skip to main content
Cleta Pribnow

HARTINGTON — Services for Cleta M. Pribnow, 67, Coleridge, formerly of the Albion and Cedar Rapids area, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Cleta Pribnow died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Jean Doerr, 85, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Kaye Chohon, 83, O’Neill, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 8, at Word of Life Christian Center in O’Neill. The Rev. James Loutzenhiser will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Jeanette L. Reeves, 76, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.

NORFOLK — Services for Charles W. “Charlie” Real, 86, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday July 8, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

RANDOLPH — Services for Lucas W. Brunssen, 32, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Lucas Brunssen died Monday, July 4, 2022, in Randolph.

RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Lucas W. Brunssen, 32, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate.

A former Madison County attorney and deacon with the Catholic Church will be laid to rest Thursday in Kearney.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

