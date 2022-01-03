You have permission to edit this article.
NORFOLK — Services for Cleora J. Fisher, 86, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

Cleora Fisher died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

1935-2021

Services will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

Cleora Jane, daughter of Emil and Amanda (Jacobson) Baker, was born Oct. 3, 1935, in Wayne County. She was baptized at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wayne. Cleora graduated from Winside High School in 1953 and then graduated from Wayne State College as a teacher. She began teaching at a rural school near Winside.

After raising children, she went back to college at Northeast Community College, graduating as a licensed practical nurse in February 1984. She then began working at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Cleora married Harry Suehl of Winside on June 19, 1955. To this union, four children were born: Mark, Diann, Brian and Rhonda. The couple farmed near Winside until Harry passed away in 1992.

Cleora was married to Willard Stibral for a short time until his passing.

She then married Don Fisher in Norfolk on Oct. 10, 1997. Together, they enjoyed going dancing and traveling.

Cleora was a member of the Center Circle Club and Trinity Lutheran Church in Winside and St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. She loved spending time with her friends, children and grandchildren. She was always grateful for every visit, phone call and card she received.

Cleora is survived by her four children, Mark (Julie) Suehl of Arvada, Colo., Diann (Brett) Ackerman of Albion, Brian (Kendra) Suehl of Pilger and Rhonda Suehl of Columbus; 10 grandchildren: Seth (Kathryn) Boschen of Katy, Texas, Alicia (Andrew) Knust of Gothenburg, Macy (Lam) Nguyen of Roseville, Minn., Mariah Olson of Seattle, Wash., Chelsea (Ryan) Gaunt of St. Edward, Ciera Nygren of Tilden, Bailey (Bradley) Suehl of Hoskins, Rachel (Ben) Ackerman of Randolph, Sarah Ackerman of Norfolk, Alyssa Ackerman of Wilmington, N.C., Brooklynn (Brett) Hamblin, R.A.F. Lakenheath, U.K., and Michael Ashker of Norfolk; 16 great-grandchildren; along with nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Cleora was preceded in death by her parents; spouses; a grandchild, Adam Henery; and a grandchild-in-law, Lucas Nygren.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

