Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and
southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight Friday night to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Cleora Fisher

NORFOLK —  Services for Cleora J. Fisher, 86, Albion, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Cleora Fisher died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Vlasta Henery

Vlasta Henery

CREIGHTON — Services for Vlasta “Valli” Henery, 91, Brunswick, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in West Willowdale Cemetery in Brunswick.

Ina Gemelke

Ina Gemelke

STANTON — Services for Ina P. Gemelke, 89, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Lloyd Petersen Jr.

Lloyd Petersen Jr.

NORFOLK —  Services for Lloyd L. “Rusty” Petersen, Jr., 73, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Lloyd Petersen Jr. died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Daniel Kinney

Daniel Kinney

GRETNA — Services for Daniel L. Kinney, 61, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, were Thursday, Dec. 23, at Roeder Mortuary in Gretna.

Eleanor Ammon

Eleanor Ammon

BASSETT — Services for Eleanor R. Ammon, 90, Bassett, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. Burial will be in the Sybrant Cemetery near Bassett.

Elnora Remmich

Elnora Remmich

NORFOLK — Services for Elnora Remmich, 99, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Elnora Remmich died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.

Lon Dubois

Lon Dubois

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lon L. Dubois, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Christopher Asbury will officiate. Inurnment will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

Alvina Heller

Alvina Heller

WISNER — Services for Alvina Heller, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Alvina Heller died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

