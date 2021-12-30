NORFOLK — Services for Cleora J. Fisher, 86, Albion, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Cleora Fisher died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
CREIGHTON — Services for Vlasta “Valli” Henery, 91, Brunswick, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in West Willowdale Cemetery in Brunswick.
STANTON — Services for Ina P. Gemelke, 89, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Lloyd L. “Rusty” Petersen, Jr., 73, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Lloyd Petersen Jr. died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
GRETNA — Services for Daniel L. Kinney, 61, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, were Thursday, Dec. 23, at Roeder Mortuary in Gretna.
BASSETT — Services for Eleanor R. Ammon, 90, Bassett, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. Burial will be in the Sybrant Cemetery near Bassett.
NORFOLK — Services for Elnora Remmich, 99, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Elnora Remmich died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lon L. Dubois, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Christopher Asbury will officiate. Inurnment will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.
WISNER — Services for Alvina Heller, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Alvina Heller died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.