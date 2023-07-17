BUTTE — Memorial services for Cleone Snider, 99, Butte, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Community Bible Church in Butte. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate with burial in Butte City Cemetery.
Cleone Snider died Friday, July 14, 2023, at Butte Healthcare.
1924-2023
Cleone Jeannetta Snider, daughter of Roy and Avalyn (Green) Carmichael, was born Feb. 18, 1924, at Butte. She graduated from Butte High School in 1941.
On March 25, 1947, she was married to William Noel Snider of Butte. Four children were born to them: Ricky Snider (deceased), Kelly Snider (deceased), Jan (Eric) Johnson of Butte and Sue (James) Loerts of Omaha.
Cleone worked as a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. until 1952. She worked in Bill’s Market with her spouse until they retired and sold the store in 1991. Cleone attended Butte Community Bible Church.
Cleone is survived by daughters, Jan Johnson and Sue Loerts; six grandchildren, Chelsea (Rick) Conrad of Aix-en-Provence, France, Jordan (Hannah) Johnson of Ankeny, Iowa, Marc Johnson of Bend, Ore., Mariah Johnson of Honolulu, Hawaii, Justin Loerts of Jacksonville, Fla., and Dylan Loerts of Dallas, Texas; and five great-grandchildren, Titus, Lucy, Joel, Maddie and Violette Conrad of Aix-en-Provence, France.
She was preceded in death by her spouse; her father and mother; eight siblings; sons Ricky and Kelly; and great-grandson Gideon Johnson.
Cleone was a loving spouse, mother, grandmother and friend who enjoyed spending time with her loved ones and always had a cheerful word for everyone she met. She enjoyed reading and gathering with friends to visit over coffee and sweet treat. She was a good cook and was known for her special fudge and other candies at Christmas time.
Cleone was a woman of great faith in Jesus Christ. She always took life “as the Good Lord planned it,” and was grateful for the good gifts he provided to her.