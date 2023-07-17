Cleone Snider

 Skip to main content
The following is transmitted in collaboration with the Nebraska
Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska
Department of Environment and Energy...

WHAT...Air Quality Alert

WHERE...Eastern Nebraska

WHEN... 07/17/2023 8:00 AM until 07/18/2023 12:00 PM

POLLUTANT...PM 2.5 particulates

AIR QUALITY INDEX...Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

An alert for possible Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
air quality (Air Quality Index yellow and orange categories,
respectively) due to smoke has been issued for the following
Nebraska counties: Antelope, Boone, Boyd, Brown, Burt, Butler,
Cass, Cedar, Cherry, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge,
Douglas, Gage, Jefferson, Holt, Johnson, Keya Paha, Knox,
Lancaster, Madison, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Pierce, Platte,
Richardson, Rock, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Stanton,
Thurston, Washington, Wayne, from July 17, 08:00 am through July
18, 12:00 am.

During Moderate (AQI yellow category) conditions, those who are
unusually sensitive to particle pollution should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.

During Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI orange category)
conditions, members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children. When conditions rise to the
orange category, sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged
or heavy exertion and avoid intense outdoor activities.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires may affect the air quality in
Nebraska.  Smoke levels and wind directions are monitored by
Nebraska and other states to predict when impacts to the air
quality may occur.

Information regarding wildfires and Impacts in Nebraska is
available from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy
(NDEE) at http://dee.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/AirSA-3

Air Quality alerts for smoke are issued for affected areas by the
Nebraska Department, of Health and Human Services and Department
of Environment and Energy and posted on agency webpages and social
media sites.  By notifying the media and local health departments,
alerts help citizens protect their health by informing them of
days where outdoor activities should be reduced or avoided to
minimize exposure to smoke.

Alerts are based on data available from weather forecasts, smoke
plume modeling, satellite imagery, and from air quality monitors
located in Omaha, Bellevue, Blair, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand
Island, and Scottsbluff.

Cleone Snider

Cleone Snider

BUTTE — Memorial services for Cleone Snider, 99, Butte, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Community Bible Church in Butte. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate with burial in Butte City Cemetery.

Cleone Snider died Friday, July 14, 2023, at Butte Healthcare.

1924-2023

Cleone Jeannetta Snider, daughter of Roy and Avalyn (Green) Carmichael, was born Feb. 18, 1924, at Butte. She graduated from Butte High School in 1941.

On March 25, 1947, she was married to William Noel Snider of Butte. Four children were born to them: Ricky Snider (deceased), Kelly Snider (deceased), Jan (Eric) Johnson of Butte and Sue (James) Loerts of Omaha.

Cleone worked as a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. until 1952. She worked in Bill’s Market with her spouse until they retired and sold the store in 1991. Cleone attended Butte Community Bible Church.

Cleone is survived by daughters, Jan Johnson and Sue Loerts; six grandchildren, Chelsea (Rick) Conrad of Aix-en-Provence, France, Jordan (Hannah) Johnson of Ankeny, Iowa, Marc Johnson of Bend, Ore., Mariah Johnson of Honolulu, Hawaii, Justin Loerts of Jacksonville, Fla., and Dylan Loerts of Dallas, Texas; and five great-grandchildren, Titus, Lucy, Joel, Maddie and Violette Conrad of Aix-en-Provence, France.

She was preceded in death by her spouse; her father and mother; eight siblings; sons Ricky and Kelly; and great-grandson Gideon Johnson.

Cleone was a loving spouse, mother, grandmother and friend who enjoyed spending time with her loved ones and always had a cheerful word for everyone she met. She enjoyed reading and gathering with friends to visit over coffee and sweet treat. She was a good cook and was known for her special fudge and other candies at Christmas time.

Cleone was a woman of great faith in Jesus Christ. She always took life “as the Good Lord planned it,” and was grateful for the good gifts he provided to her.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

