NORFOLK — Cleo Estey, 98, Norfolk, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Madison House in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1920-2019
Cleo Estey, daughter of Harry and Eva (Roth) Reavis, was born Oct. 16, 1920, at Cherry County. She attended Battle Creek Schools and Chadron State College.
Cleo was united in marriage to Harold “Bud” Estey on Dec. 24, 1942, at San Francisco, Calif. They were blessed with three daughters: Gail, Jo and Jean.
Cleo taught school and then lived with her spouse, a park ranger in national parks such as Glacier, Grand Canyon and Yellowstone. Cleo was very involved in her family’s activities and was known for her delicious meals.
Cleo is survived by her daughters, Gail Wiegand of Phoenix, Jo (Clark McCann) Clark of Palmer, Alaska, and Jean (Scott) Seaton of Gardiner, Mont.; one grandson, David Wiegand of Neligh; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her spouse; her sisters, Helen Ulbert and Jean Lambiente; and a son-in-law, Rick Wiegand.