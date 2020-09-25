Clayton Dozler

You have permission to edit this article.
ELGIN — Services for Clayton “Butch” Dozler, 79, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Visitation without the family present will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake. Current Directed Health Measures in effect, including social distancing, will be followed at both the visitation and Mass.

He died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at his home southwest of Elgin.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.

