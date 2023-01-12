 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clayton Curtis

Clayton Curtis

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Clayton A. “Kay” Curtis, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 and American Legion Post 16.

Visitation with family will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

Clayton Curtis died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

1931-2023

The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

Clayton Andrew was born March 23, 1931, in Laurel to Frank and Janet (Davis) Curtis. He graduated from Laurel High School. Following graduation, he earned a football scholarship and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Kay earned his degree in education.

During his time in college, Kay participated in ROTC and joined the U.S. Army following graduation. He was discharged as a first lieutenant.

In the summer of 1952, Clayton married Ellen Urwiler at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The couple was blessed with two sons, Doug and Robert. Early on, the family moved around with Kay’s military career and teaching positions. In 1963, the family settled in Norfolk. Over the years, Kay worked for State Farm, the Sales Barn and Wells Fargo.

Kay loved Husker football, golfing and coaching.

He is survived by his sons, Doug Curtis of Norfolk and Robert (spouse Dorene) Curtis of Norfolk; three grandchildren, Kaylene (spouse Josh) Apfel, Morgan White and Maria Bramer; seven great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Kay was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Ellen; brother Charlie Curtis; and stepbrothers Harley and Glenn Curtis.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

LaVerne Mueller

LaVerne Mueller

NORFOLK — LaVerne R. Mueller, 79, Norfolk, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. No services are planned for him at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Kermit Benshoof

Kermit Benshoof

WAYNE — Memorial services for Kermit Benshoof, 86, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. The Rev. Jim Splitt will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Mildred Wallace

Mildred Wallace

PAPILLION — Services for Mildred “Millie” Wallace, 91, O’Neill, formerly of Papillion, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Papillion. Burial will be at a later date in Esbon, Kan. She donated her body to science.

James Reichmuth

James Reichmuth

NORFOLK — Services for James L. Reichmuth, 85, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. James Reichmuth died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Jeffrey Kitto

Jeffrey Kitto

NORFOLK — Services for Jeffrey M. Kitto, 55, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Jeffrey Kitto died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Carol Zautke

Carol Zautke

NORFOLK — Services for Carol L. Zautke, 78, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Carol Zautke died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

James Reichmuth

James Reichmuth

NORFOLK — Services for James L. “Jim” Reichmuth, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Marguerite Stage

Marguerite Stage

LAUREL — Marguerite Stage, 93, Laurel, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Carol Zautke

Carol Zautke

NORFOLK — Services for Carol L. Zautke, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara