NORFOLK — Memorial services for Clayton A. “Kay” Curtis, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 and American Legion Post 16.
Visitation with family will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
Clayton Curtis died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
1931-2023
The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Clayton Andrew was born March 23, 1931, in Laurel to Frank and Janet (Davis) Curtis. He graduated from Laurel High School. Following graduation, he earned a football scholarship and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Kay earned his degree in education.
During his time in college, Kay participated in ROTC and joined the U.S. Army following graduation. He was discharged as a first lieutenant.
In the summer of 1952, Clayton married Ellen Urwiler at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The couple was blessed with two sons, Doug and Robert. Early on, the family moved around with Kay’s military career and teaching positions. In 1963, the family settled in Norfolk. Over the years, Kay worked for State Farm, the Sales Barn and Wells Fargo.
Kay loved Husker football, golfing and coaching.
He is survived by his sons, Doug Curtis of Norfolk and Robert (spouse Dorene) Curtis of Norfolk; three grandchildren, Kaylene (spouse Josh) Apfel, Morgan White and Maria Bramer; seven great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Kay was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Ellen; brother Charlie Curtis; and stepbrothers Harley and Glenn Curtis.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.